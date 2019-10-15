New Trailer for Amazon’s Oscar Hopeful ‘The Report’ Asks the Tough Questions

0

Get your popcorn (and your Oscars) ready; it’s another trailer for Amazon’s Academy Awards hopeful, The Report. Sure to fire up audiences on both sides of the political divide when it arrives in theaters ahead of its Amazon Prime Video debut this November (after Election Day, naturally), The Report takes on the investigation of instances of U.S. intelligence-led torture in post-9/11 America. You know, a fun family film for the holidays!

The Report is written and directed by Scott Z. Burns and features, per the press release, outstanding performances by a powerful cast led by Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and Jon Hamm. Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney complete the powerful ensemble that brings this essential story to life. The Report opens in theaters on November 15th and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 29th.

Take in the new trailer for The Report below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Report is a riveting thriller based on actual events. Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

After its premiere at Sundance early this year, our own Matt Goldberg called it “a powerful picture of why we can never forget [that the U.S. tortured people, an approach that’s] morally repulsive, tactically inefficient, and strategically detrimental to national security,” in his review. Resident awards-expert Adam Chitwood also has The Report “in the mix” for a Best Picture nod for the 2020 Oscars. This new trailer strongly suggests the movie may surprise some people.