Walt Disney Animation experienced an interesting era between 1970 and 1989 in which the studio began taking more risks with the films that they had released. Following the end of the “classical” era, but before the beginning of the “renaissance,” Disney started to produce slightly edgier, darker films that tackled more adult themes, such as Robin Hood, The Fox and the Hound, The Sword in the Stone, and The Great Mouse Detective, among others. While The Rescuers is not always considered to be on the same level as Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Oliver & Company, it's a surprisingly entertaining heist adventure that showed Disney’s willingness to make an action-heavy heist adventure. The Rescuers benefited from the gloriously villainous Madame Medusa, who is easily one of the most underrated characters in Disney’s entire canon thanks to the terrific voice work by Geraldine Page.

Who Is Madame Medusa in ‘The Rescuers?'