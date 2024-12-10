It's been a few years since Netflix ordered the upcoming murder mystery from Shondaland, called The Residence. After years of waiting, the streaming giant released a first-look image featuring the show's lead, Uzo Aduba, and her co-star, Randall Park. The show is going to be set "upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs" of the White House and will feature a star-studded cast.

This latest image features Aduba and Park as consulting detective Cordelia Cupp and FBI Special Agent, Edwin Park in one of the rooms in the White House. In the show, Edwin is assigned to work with Cordelia, despite his skepticism towards his partner's investigative methods. This isn't the first time Park has played an FBI Agent, as he had a similar role in the MCU as Agent Jimmy Woo.

The Residence will follow a murder mystery, where one dead body was found in the White House during a disastrous State Dinner. All 157 staff members are listed as suspects and there are over 132 rooms to investigate to find out who the murderer is. The show was created by Paul William Davies and is based on the New York Times Bestseller non-fiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower. According to Deadline, the show faced some production delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes and resumed production in January 2024. The Residence will consist of eight one-hour episodes and will be released in 2025.

Who Will Star In Netflix's 'The Residence?'

Image via Netflix

Many names are attached to this upcoming Netflix series. Alongside Aduba and Park, some notable names in the cast list include Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles), Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King), Al Mitchell (The Resident), Brett Tucker (Arcane), Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery), and Kylie Minogue playing as herself.

Also starring in this murder mystery series include Jason Lee (We Bare Bears), Ken Marino (Black Monday), Edwina Findley (Chicago Med), Dan Perrault (American Vandal), Spencer Garrett (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Bronson Pinchot (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Cocaine Bear), and Matt Oberg (Harley Quinn).

Originally, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, André Braugher was supposed to star in the show. However, due to his death, the role was transferred to Esposito. The Residence will be released on Netflix on March 20, 2025. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.