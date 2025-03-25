Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of The Residence.Eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp’s (Uzo Aduba) denouement in Netflix’s newest Shondaland production The Residence is entirely dramatic but gives us a satisfying conclusion to the hilarious whodunit. Her trademark affinity for birding acting as her guide, Detective Cupp sifts through a party of potential backstabbers to pinpoint just who among the White House staff was responsible for the death of Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito). Even for the great detective herself, pinning this killer was no simple task. But despite there being no question as to the person at the end of her final pointed finger, we wouldn’t blame you if you missed some details in Ms. Cupp’s explanation of who did what when, and how. Don’t worry – allow us to lay out the timeline of exactly what happened the night of the fateful Australian State Dinner.

Who Are Cordelia Cupp’s Final Suspects in ‘The Residence’?

Image via Shondaland

After taking a pleasant hiatus in the wilderness to spot her “nemesis bird,” the Giant Antpitta, due to her most trusted Chief of Police Larry Dokes (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) closing the Wynter case as a suicide, Cordelia Cupp returns to the reopened investigation to walk through the events leading up to Wynter’s death with a select group of White House staff. Still unsure of who it was to do the deed herself, she closes off her options at President Perry Morgan (Paul Fitzgerald) and First Gentleman Elliott Morgan (Barrett Foa), the president’s scruffy brother Tripp Morgan (Jason Lee), deputy usher Jasmine Haney (Susan Kelechi Watson), ornery executive chef Marvella (Mary Wiseman), equally ornery Swiss-German pastry chef Didier Gotthard (Bronson Pinchot), enthusiastic butler Sheila Cannon (Edwina Findley), social secretary Lilly Schumacher (Molly Griggs), notoriously unproblematic housekeeper Elsyie Chayle (Julieth Restrepo), exasperated engineer Bruce Geller (Mel Rodriguez), “Third Man” Patrick Doumbe (Timothy Hornor), and everyone’s favorite pain in the neck, Harry Hollinger (Ken Marino).

Just before beginning the grand tour, Detective Cupp tells her annoyingly assigned number two, FBI Special Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), to watch for “the blink.” As the mockingbird suddenly flashes its wings to identify its insect prey, she explains, the person to flinch the strongest after Cordelia’s dramatics would be the person they’re looking for.

Who Killed A.B. Wynter in ‘The Residence’?

Image via Shondaland

Handfuls of easy suspects – sorry, “interesting people” – some tragic stories, and a few acts of passion later, Agent Park calls “blink” at one performance in particular. Detective Cupp finally decides that Social Secretary Lilly Schumacher killed Chief Usher A.B. Wynter. A.B. had been keeping a record of the money Lilly was stealing for her projects, as well as the various criminal statutes and ethical codes that she had violated throughout her White House career. A.B. threatened to expose her on the night of the dinner, which is when she ripped a page from his journal containing those records to snatch it from him. The page she’d torn from him just so happened to come off as a suicide note on its own, and the revelation became clear; if A.B. went away, then all of Lilly’s worries would disappear, with the bonus opportunity to redecorate the entire place with no one standing in her way. With a fresh motive in mind, Lilly plotted to murder A.B. Wynter by staging it as a suicide.

How Did Lilly Schumacher Pull Off Her White House Murder in ‘The Residence’?