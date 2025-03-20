You know the murder mystery genre has made a resurgence — or perhaps never truly died — when there's even a scene in a new murder mystery show remarking on it. That's the case, no pun intended, for Netflix's new series The Residence, produced in partnership with Shondaland and created by Paul William Davies (For The People, Scandal). But it's not enough to merely acknowledge the uptick in onscreen mysteries that people love tuning in to solve; in order to stand out from the rest of the pack, which now includes mysteries of both a whodunit and a howcatchem-style nature, you have to offer a new concept while unspooling twists and turns that keep viewers reeled in.

While The Residence may be a bit slow to start in its first episode, which kicks off with the shocking murder of a longtime White House employee, everything shifts into a much stronger gear once Detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) arrives on the scene. From then on, Netflix's latest murder mystery becomes a whirlwind of faces and names, so much so that you might have trouble keeping it all straight — but with it comes the certainty that the keenly-focused Cupp will get to the bottom of things, even if she goes about doing so in the most surprising way possible.

What Is 'The Residence' About?

On this particular night, the White House is already packed with guests — President Perry Morgan (Paul Fitzgerald) and the First Gentleman, Elliot Morgan (Barrett Foa), are hosting a state dinner — but the black-tie event becomes disastrous early on when the body of White House chief usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) is discovered by the President's mother-in-law, Nan Cox (Jane Curtin). While several senior White House advisors are scrambling to keep the situation under wraps, Metropolitan PD chief of police Larry Dokes (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) taps his most sought-after investigator, Detective Cordelia Cupp (Aduba), to solve the mystery of whether Wynter's death was a suicide or something more sinister. She's partnered with FBI Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), who's a bit more skeptical of Cupp's investigational methods, which leads to the two butting heads at every turn as they have to sift through — and rule out — the 157 potential suspects who either live or work in the White House.

Cupp's unconventional approach to crime-solving, as we soon discover, stems from her other biggest passion: birding. As a result, she's keenly observant and pays impressive attention to even the smallest details, but she also has infinite amounts of patience, born of having to lie in wait for hours while hoping to catch a glimpse of her desired target. As she asserts many times throughout the season (of which the first seven episodes were provided for review), Cupp has plenty of time to sit calmly during interrogation, while a potential suspect restlessly squirms — which, more often than not, leads to them spilling what's really beneath the lies they've been spinning up until that point. As Cupp's pursuit of the truth takes her through both the upper echelons of the White House and the lower staff members who are meant to neither be seen nor heard, we develop an even more intricate picture of what it takes to flawlessly run an operation of this size — as well as who may have had a personal bone to pick with A.B. Wynter, and why.

At the same time, the series also takes us into the future, when the murder investigation has already concluded and a Senate committee hearing is taking place regarding White House security. As Park and others recount what happened that night to various committee members (among them senators played by Al Franken and a scene-chewing Eliza Coupe), the focus quickly shifts to whether certain pieces of evidence should merit the case being reopened — and why, in the midst of the media circus that results, Detective Cordelia Cupp is nowhere to be found.

Uzo Aduba and Giancarlo Esposito Stand Out in 'The Residence's Packed Ensemble