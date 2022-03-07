Fans of writer and producer Shonda Rhimes will have another series to add to their watch list! Netflix has announced that the streaming service has ordered the series The Residence, which Rhimes is set to executive produce.

The series is described as being a murder-mystery set in the White House. It will be based on the 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, and the season will consist of eight episodes. According to Variety, the series will also feature an eccentric detective, though there's no word yet on casting for the role.

Rhimes will executive produce the series through her Shondaland production company. She is well-known for creating ABC's medical drama Grey's Anatomy. The long-running series was recently renewed for a nineteenth season in January. Rhimes' other recent work includes Inventing Anna and Bridgerton for Netflix. Paul William Davies will be the showrunner for The Residence. Davies and Rhimes have collaborated several times in the past, with her producing his series For the People, which ran from 2018-2019 on ABC. Davies was also a writer for Rhimes' previous hit political drama Scandal, which ran from 2012-2018 on ABC. Similar to The Residence, Scandal was set in Washington D.C. and followed people who worked in the White House. In addition to being the showrunner, Davies will also be an executive producer. Betsy Beers is also set to be an executive producer for the series.

Rhimes' company began creating television series for Netflix in 2017. "Shondaland's move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos (Netflix's Chief Content Officer), and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company." Rhimes previously said when her move from ABC to Netflix was announced. She went on to say:

"Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix's singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities."

The Residence isn't the only series Rhimes is currently developing for Netflix. She is also working on a limited series that will serve as a prequel to Bridgerton. In addition to the prequel, Netflix has also ordered a third and fourth season of Bridgerton. In 2021, Rhimes renewed her deal with Netflix to continue making series for the streaming service.

No official release date has been announced for when The Residence will premiere on Netflix. In the meantime, fans can see Rhimes' previous work in Grey's Anatomy and Bridgeton, both of which are currently available to stream on Netflix. Scandal is available to stream on Hulu.

