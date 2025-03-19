One of the year's most highly anticipated drama series arrives tomorrow, and fans have been blessed with another new look on social media. That series is Netflix’s The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba, which premieres on Thursday, March 20. Created by Paul William Davies and produced by the acclaimed Shondaland, The Residence centers on a fictional murder scandal involving the staff of the White House. With its debut only hours away, Netflix has dropped a teaser on X (formerly called Twitter), showcasing Aduba’s character alongside two others, Kylie Minogue and Isiah Whitlock Jr.’s Larry Dokes.

“A new look at Uzo Aduba, Kylie Minogue, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in The Residence,” the streaming giant announced on X. “The new Shondaland whodunnit set in the White House premieres THIS THURSDAY.” Meanwhile, in the clip, Aduba who stars as Cordelia Cupp is seen telling the Chief of Police at the MPD, Dokes, that she needs to speak with Harry Hollinger. Hollinger is the President’s chief adviser and is portrayed by Ken Marino. Dokes asks, “What do you need me to do?” and the detective responds while rolling her eyes, “Just stop anybody from talking to me” before clarifying, “Most people. Needy people. I don’t have time.”

Too bad for Cupp, there was Minogue who was right behind her but with a door separating them. Minogue acts as herself in The Residence and the MPD consultant believed she likely had no useful information. On the contrary, the performer did. Minogue began by expressing gratitude to Cupp for her work that night and then said, “I don’t know if you’re aware, but I wasn’t supposed to be performing tonight.” If not Minogue, who was meant to perform that night? Fans will have to find out when the series drops on Netflix.

In the meantime, check out The Residence’s latest teaser below.

What Do You Know About ‘The Residence’?

The Residence was first announced on July 20, 2018, as part of a nine-figure deal between Netflix and Shondaland, with both of them acquiring the rights to adapt Kate Andersen Brower’s non-fiction book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. In March 2022, it was reported that the TV show would consist of eight one-hour episodes with Scandal’s scribe Davies serving as the executive producer and showrunner. And of course, Shonda Rhimes was revealed as a fellow EP through her Shondaland production company, alongside Betsy Beers.

In addition to Aduba, Minogue, Whitlock Jr., and Marino, The Residence stars Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Edwina Findley, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Dan Perrault, Spencer Garrett and Bronson Pinchot, among others. Expect all eight episodes of the mystery series tomorrow and stay tuned to Collider for future news.