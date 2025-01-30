Everyone, put your detective hats on, Shondaland is coming out with a murder mystery, The Residence. Created by Paul William Davies, who has written and executive produced on Scandal, the murder mystery stars Uzo Aduba as detective Cordelia Cupp. Netflix is unveiling a teaser trailer along with a fresh batch of images for the upcoming Netflix series. The Residence will premiere March 20 on the streamer. The cast is a stacked one. Aduba is joined by, but not only by, Randall Park (WandaVision), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery), Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us), Julian McMahon(Nip/Tuck), Jason Lee (My Name is Earl) and more.

The images released by Netflix set our scene: the state dinner. Everyone (except Jason Lee's Tripp Morgan apparently) is dressed to the nines. Paul Fitzgerald plays President Perry Morgan, who doesn't seem to be in any of the images, suspiciously enough. Aduba in one image is next to the body of our poor murder victim, another with a suave looking Esposito on a phone call, and another with Watson possibly trying to chum up a guest of the state dinner to keep her occupied from the real murder mystery likely going on in the other room.

What Else Has Shondaland Created?