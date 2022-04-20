Even in a medical drama, death can't always keep you away from returning. The Resident has announced that for the series' Season 5 finale, former star on the series Emily VanCamp will be making a return to reprise her role as her character Nic Nevin. This report comes from TVLine, who is reporting that VanCamp, whose character was killed off earlier in the season, will be making a return via several flashbacks with the lead character Conrad, played by Matt Czuchry. Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff explained to TVLine that there will be "four, maybe five” flashbacks for the Season 5 conclusion.

It was announced back in August 2021 that VanCamp would be departing the medical drama series that she had been a part of since its start. She exited the show in the third episode of Season 5 after her character succumbed to injuries sustained from a car accident. Nic and Conrad had a romantic relationship in the series, so her death has shaped his story through the rest of the season — presumably, this return is meant to give the fans and Conrad some closure. Elkoff provided a statement to TVLine about VanCamp's upcoming return and how it ties into Conrad's trauma, saying:

"[Conrad] hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic. At the top of Episode 23, he realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it. And he’s basically circling the memory of this one night when Gigi was just born. He keeps going back to pieces of that night because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way."

Elkoff also confirmed to TVLine that while these Nic flashbacks weren’t "proposed until later in the season, he and the rest of The Resident writers have been looking for the right way to set up a new love interest for Conrad since the show’s three-year time jump earlier in Season 5."

The Resident began in 2018 and was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. The regular cast of other series includes the previously mentioned Czuchry as well as Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, and Anuja Joshi. It was also revealed earlier today that Andrew McCarthy would be joining the cast. The series is executive produced by Jones and Elkoff along with Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, and Antoine Fuqua. 20th Television produces the series.

The Resident is currently in its fifth season, airing Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT. The season finale of season 5 of the medical drama is set to air on May 17.

