The Resident will not be returning to the small screen. Fox has cancelled the medical drama after the sixth season, Deadline has reported. Speculations about the show's fate have been rampant ever since Season 6 finished its run. The series was purchased by Fox from Showtime in January 2017, and in May 2017, Fox ordered a 14-episode season. After a six-season run, the series reached its end due to low ratings.

Despite seeing a fair share of guest stars during its run, The Resident saw a significant decrease in ratings with every season. Season 6 averaged about 6.9M viewers per episode after seven days of delayed viewing. It was down 12% in comparison to Season 5 and 35% when compared to the first season. The 18-49 demographic rating for Season 6 went down a significant 69 percent from the first season’s demo rating and 27 percent downwards when compared to the previous season.

The series chronicled the lives and duties of the diverse staff members of the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, with a critical eye into real-life practices of the healthcare industry. Season 6 wrapped up many loose ends with Matt finally getting his happily ever after by declaring his love for Jessica. Similarly, Sammie helps brings together Leela and Devon, as the two finally get engaged. And Ian came out clean about his drug addiction and got to keep his job after saving Sammie.

The Team Behind The Resident

The series features Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph, Jane Leeves as Elizabeth Katherine "Kitt" Voss, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi, Kaley Ronayne as Kincaid, Andrew McCarthy as Ian Sullivan and many more. Other notable members of the cast across six seasons also included Emily VanCamp, Melina Kanakaredes, Jocko Sims, Jenna Dewan, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Morris Chestnut, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Corbin Bernsen, David Alan Grier, Rob Yang, and Conrad Ricamora.

The series was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. Jones executive produces The Resident with showrunner Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory, and Czuchry. While the series has come to an end some creatives stay back in the Fox fold with Jones writing and executive producing a crime show called Archie & Pete, which is still in the development phase while Czuchry is set to join the next season of American Horror Story, which the studio produces.

All seasons of The Resident are available on FOX to stream. You can check out the Season 6 trailer below: