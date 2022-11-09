While it is clear that Grey’s Anatomy has set the benchmark for medical drama series across the world, other medical dramas on TV have captured the imagination of viewers the world over with compelling plot lines. The doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital are the focus of Fox’s fast-paced medical drama The Resident which is based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary. The series focuses on the personal and professional lives of the doctors and other aspects of the medical practice that would ordinarily not make the news. Street violence and its effect on the health care system, addiction among doctors, and corruption within the medical industry. Whilst most of the doctors generally want to save lives and show the selflessness most doctors are known for, some are on the lookout for loopholes to exploit for more money. The hospital board and the seemingly unending administrative bureaucracy are a source of constant bottlenecks. Throw in the personal struggles of the doctors, and the romance among colleagues, and what you have is an intense series that makes for entertaining viewing.

The Resident premiered on January 21, 2018, and has so far run for five seasons with the sixth season which premiered on September 20, 2022. Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the series which was predominantly shot in Atlanta has Jones, Antoine Fuqua, Phillip Noyce, Oly Obst, David Boorstein, and Todd Harthan as Executive Producers. Here’s a rundown of the major characters.

Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins

Dr. Hawkins first starts as a senior resident internist and rises to become Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s Chief Resident. Intense and tough to work with, especially if you are a rookie doctor finding your way, Hawkins embodies the resilience required to survive in the profession. Hawkins falls in love and marries a nurse Nic with whom they have a daughter Gigi. Season 5 sees Hawkins lose Nic to a brain injury she sustained in an auto crash. Season 6 will test how he would cope in her absence.

Matt Czuchry is known for his roles as Logan Huntzberger on The WB television series Gilmore Girls. He also portrayed Cary Agos in the political drama The Good Wife. His other credits include Friday Night Lights, Justice League Unlimited, and The 19th Wife.

Emily VanCamp as Nicolette 'Nic' Nevin

Conrad Hawkin's love interest and later wife, their on-and-off relationship stretch through much of the show until her death. An overly qualified nurse who runs the hospital floor, Nic has a reputation for going to costly lengths for her patients. Her character won't be returning to season 6 after her demise.

Emily VanCamp’s most popular role is portraying Emily Thorne on the ABC series Revenge. You might also remember her from her time as Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made appearances in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Her other works include Boundaries, the coming-of-age drama Black Irish and the post-apocalyptic film Carriers.

Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh

A young, idealistic resident internist who finished top of his class and is excited about his career prospects until his first day under the tutelage of the tough and sometimes difficult senior resident Conrad Hawkins. He makes it clear that there is a difference between the medicine he was thought at Yale and Harvard and what's obtainable in the real world.

Manish Dayal made his first industry breakthrough as Hal in the conspiracy thriller Rubicon. His most popular performances include playing Raj Kher in the hit teen series 90210 and Jeet Kumar in the historical drama Viceroy's House.

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor

Blunt, cold, and often arrogant, Mina is a rising star in surgery, in part due to her knowledge of a cutting-edge device that has the capacity to redefine surgery for years. That aside, she's blessed with a sharp intellect and a drive to be the best that constantly ruffles enough feathers along her path. The daughter of a respected doctor back in her home country Nigeria, Mina’s time on the show winds down in season 4 after she loses the battle to have her visa renewed.

A Guyanese-born American actor, she is Shaunette Renée Wilson is best known for her works in Black Panther, Billions, and A Kid Like Jake. She is billed to be part of the yet untitled fifth Indiana Jones film.

Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell

Bell starts off the show as Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s Chief of surgery and hospital CEO, but both positions come under threat after his surgical complication rates become more than twice as high as the other surgeons. Behind his back, he gets the nickname HODAD, which stands for the "Hands of Death and Destruction" after the high rate of surgical mortality becomes a big deal. He eventually loses the top job after it is discovered he has been hiding the tremors in his right hand which is a manifestation of multiple sclerosis.

Bruce Greenwood is best known for his role as President John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days, for which he won the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture. His other notable works include Mad Men, Star Trek, Knots Landing, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Melina Kanakaredes as Lane Hunter

The first major villain of the show, Lane is a well-respected oncologist at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital and Georgia’s most sought-after oncologist. Things seem to be going well until it is discovered that she's behind an elaborate health insurance fraud scheme that involves her giving her patients unnecessary chemotherapy to increase patient insurance payouts for their treatments.

Melina Kanakaredes played Eleni Andros Cooper in the American daytime series Guiding Light in the early 90s. She shut to prominence for her performance as Detective Stella Bonasera in CSI: NY. Her other film credits include Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Snitch, and the action thriller 15 Minutes.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as August Jeremiah

A cardiothoracic, general, and trauma surgeon at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, AJ is a super-talented surgeon who constantly upsets the hospital’s delicate balance with his volatile and often dramatic temperament.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner played Dr. Alex Reed in the family sitcom Reed Between the Lines and Matt in the drama series Ten Days in the Valley. His most popular performance remains as Theodore Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

Jane Leeves as Kitt Voss

After Bell is relieved of his job as the CEO of the Hospital, Kit takes over the reins. An orthopedic surgeon and former Head of Orthopedic Surgery, Kit has to deal with tough personalities like AJ Austin and former CEO Randolph Bell to keep the ship sailing smoothly.

Jane Leeves played Daphne Moon on the NBC television sitcom, Frasier, for 11 years between 1993 and 2004. Her other notable works include the sitcom Hot in Cleveland, What About Dick? and The Event.

Morris Chestnut as Barrett Cain

After Bell is demoted from his post as Head of Surgery, Cain, a former college football player is promoted to fill the vacancy. Another villain on the show, Cain’s main priority is how to make as much money as possible even if the rules have to be bent in the process. This part is cleverly masked with a charming and personable exterior.

Morris Chestnut is best known for his performance as FBI Agent Will Keaton in the NBC TV series The Enemy Within. His other notable roles include playing Ricky in the coming-of-age hood drama Boyz n the Hood and American Horror Story.