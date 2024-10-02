The Resident quickly gained a significant and dedicated following when it premiered on Fox in 2018. The series ran for six seasons until it was untimely cancelled in 2023, leaving fans begging for more since it didn't wrap up the arcs properly. The Resident emerged as the top show which viewers wanted to be saved, but unfortunately that did not happen. Manish Dayal played Dr. Devon Pradesh from the pilot to the finale. He talked to TV Insider about his new role in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. In the interview, he reflected on The Resident's abrupt ending and how that affected his character's arc. All seasons of The Resident were added to Netflix and the show has been doing well on the platform. Dayal confirmed that he would love to revisit his breakout character in a reboot or revival, saying,

"I would love it. It would be great for all of us [cast members] to reunite and come together in a spinoff or something like that. Seeing how The Walking Dead has done it has been very creative. We would love to do it and I’m sure everyone would be down to play together again. It would be a lot of fun."

Manish Dayal Would Have Loved to Continue on 'The Resident.'

Image via FOX

The actor reflected on how the show ended and the story lines in which fans never got to see the resolution. Dr. Pradesh was at a critical point in his life where everything he'd worked for seemed to be paying off, and he was set to be married to his fiancée, Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi). "It’s bitter-sweet because I would have loved for the show to keep going. I would have loved to see Devin find the family he always yearned for and wanted. I think it’s two-fold. He embarks on this life as a doctor, risking it all and giving it all up because of his ambitions. He is going to work really hard and six years later, after becoming a resident himself, he realizes that ironically he was in the same position where he started," Dayal said. He added:

"He still has to give up so much for a commitment he made years ago. It would have been nice to see him settle down and marry his fiancée. At the same time, I think audiences know where it’s headed and believe in that relationship. They know they are destined for a real future. I think the show did amazing things."

Dayal revealed that even though the show ended, and the cast pursued different projects, "I love my cast. We all miss each other and stay in touch and remain very good friends," he said. The Resident was the fourth most streamed series on Netflix in its debut week. Several shows have done well on Netflix to the point of being revived, but the situation for The Resident is still unclear.

