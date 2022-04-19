Big news John Hughes fans, Pretty in Pink heartthrob Andrew McCarthy has just joined the cast of the FOX series The Resident, according to a Deadline exclusive report.

McCarthy has been tapped to join the cast for the final three episodes of the series' fifth season. He has also been given the option to become a series regular if the show is renewed for a sixth season, according to the Deadline report.

The Resident is a FOX series that follows the daily in and outs of the Chastain Memorial Hospital and its staff as they face challenges on both a personal and professional level, with the two often mirroring the other. McCarthy will play Dr. Ian Sullivan, a pediatric surgeon who joins the hospital's staff. Dr. Sullivan has charm to spare but also a streak of narcissism that will no doubt cause friction with his fellow surgeons. He will stand as a hero to his patients, able to shepherd them through situations no child should face, but struggles with his own relationship with his daughter. How he will navigate the complicated work of Chastain Memorial Hospital is yet to be seen.

Andrew McCarthy previously starred in such 1980s classics as St. Elmo’s Fire and Pretty Woman. However, more recently McCarthy has switched his focus on directing. Pairing up with his Pretty in Pink costar James Spader, he has directed 22 episodes of the NBC series The Blacklist, which has consistently held strong in the ratings for the network. He also directed 15 episodes of the landmark Netflix series Orange is the New Black, one of the streaming network's first original series. In addition to these credits, McCarthy has many other directing credits under his belt, primarily working in television.

The Resident is created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. The series currently features a regular cast that includes Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, fellow 1980s icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Frasier alum Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi. Also featured on the cast is Miles Fowler who recently made his exit from the series.

The Resident is currently produced by 20th Television. The series is executive produced by Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, and Antoine Fuqua.

The Resident is currently in its fifth season, airing Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT.

