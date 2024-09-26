Netflix has proven in the past that it has the power to give longevity to programs that have finished airing. That seems to be the case as this canceled medical drama has made its way to the Top 10 charts worldwide. The Resident, a medical drama created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi is the 4th most streamed series worldwide this week, securing spots in various countries, such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, just to name a few.

The Resident aired on Fox in 2018 and ran for six seasons. Unfortunately, it was announced in April 2023 that the show would be canceled, despite its popularity, including receiving a high average audience score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, The Resident received two nominations for the Teen Choice Awards for "Choice Breakout TV Show" in 2018 and "Choice Drama TV Show" in 2019.

The medical drama follows the story of a senior resident and a young doctor as they pull back the curtain and witness the good and the bad of modern-day medicine, with some of its medical staff tethering around the medical code of ethics to get the job done. Todd Jason Harthan and Andrew Chapman were the show's showrunners, and it featured a notable cast. Starring in this show were Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls), Manish Dayal (Fast & Furious Spy Racers), Bruce Greenwood (Young Justice), Emily VanCamp (Captain America: Civil War), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (9-1-1), Jane Leeves (Hot in Cleveland), and Tasso Feldman.

Why Was 'The Resident' Canceled?

Image via Fox

The show announced its end in 2023, months after it aired the final episode of its sixth season in January. It was reported that it was axed due to decreasing ratings each season. Season 6's numbers were down by 27% compared to its previous season, averaging around 6.9 million views per episode. It was also reported that the show's last season had its lowest-rated season to date among the 18-49 year old demographic.

The Resident ended in Season 6, Episode 13, titled "All Hands On Deck," where Governor Betz is receiving a heart transplant. In exchange, he promises to save the hospital if the operation were to be successful. Meanwhile, Conrad was called in on his day off due to Sammie having a high fever whilst on an airplane, revealing that it was more than just a collapsed lung that sent her back to the hospital. According to TVLine, Season 6 was written to be a "suitable series ender" if the show didn't get renewed.

The Resident is available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

The Resident A group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Release Date January 21, 2018 Cast Matt Czuchry , Emily VanCamp , Malcolm-Jamal Warner , Bruce Greenwood , Jane Leeves , Morris Chestnut Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

