Emily VanCamp has officially departed from the popular Fox medical drama The Resident. VanCamp played Nicolette 'Nic' Neven, a nurse practitioner, for the first four seasons of the show, acting as The Resident's lead. She was reportedly open to reprising the role for Season 5, but talks with Fox did not work out, and she was asked to be released from the show.

In the Season 4 finale, Nic gave birth to her and Conrad's child, a girl that they named Georgiana Grace Hawkins, after both of their late mothers. Before the birth, she had to deal with a stressful pregnancy, during which she was stabbed by a man that the hospital had turned away because it was closed. The finale closed out showing a montage of moments and milestones that the two had shared together throughout their relationship.

With VanCamp officially stepping down from the leading role, the storyline of her character should be expected to wrap up early on in the fifth season. A promo for the premiere was also released, which hints at Nic's fate, particularly during a scene where two officers walk up to her and Conrad's house, with her nowhere to be found.

In addition to her role in The Resident, VanCamp is best known for her starring role in ABC's Revenge, and for playing Sharon Carter (AKA Agent 13) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several movies and shows, including Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

The Resident returns for its fifth season on September 21. Check out the teaser for The Resident's Season 5 premiere below:

