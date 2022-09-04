Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Resort.

"But what if there aren't any answers?"

“Well, there have to be, because otherwise what is the fucking point?"

The exchange between Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper), a couple on an anniversary trip that becomes something bigger than both of them, was bouncing around in my head in the final episode of the time-bending series that is Andy Siara’s The Resort. It was highlighted in the trailer for the show and only grew more significant the longer it went on. Serving both as a knowing wink to the audience and, more importantly, as a reflection on Emma’s desire for meaning in unraveling the show’s central mystery, it also acted as a thesis of sorts that was crystalized in this final episode. Even as the show hit some rough spots, this ending made it all come together. While it may not have provided all the answers everyone was looking for, this was precisely the point that made this conclusion a strong one.

That isn’t to say there weren’t some answers. After seven episodes spent searching for the illusive Pasaje and dancing around a metaphysical mystery about memory, we did finally find out what had actually happened to the missing Sam (Skyler Gisondo) and Violet (Nina Bloomgarden). Beyond that, and perhaps more importantly, the characters also discovered quiet moments of personal meaning that they had been simultaneously searching for. It saw them split off into two groups: Emma and Noah down one tunnel, the boisterous Baltasar (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and Violet’s melancholic father Murray (Nick Offerman) down another. While the episode was still abundantly silly, the way it teased out a moment of deeper personal reflection for each of them was also rather sweet. Offerman, still an underrated actor, gave an extended monologue that recounted how Murray had regained hope in searching for his daughter in an appropriately absurd story. This was then followed by Baltasar saving them both from a familiar-looking snake and finally confronting the lineage which had left him with his own baggage that he had been battling for many years. It was both funny and fitting.

However, it was Emma who remained at the center of all this. After spending the story going through a range of emotions tied to her unresolved trauma about losing her child, she finally found a tentative peace that had always seemed just out of reach. It required her to come right up to the edge of oblivion as represented by her discovering the hidden whirlpool where Sam and Violent had been trapped in a state of limbo for all these years. She had to go there alone through a tunnel, as Noah was only able to boost her up to the entrance and couldn’t follow. There was even a moment where she got stuck and was struck by panic before he was able to help her — not in the more patronizing way he had throughout the show, but by talking genuinely to her from afar without any judgment. She in turn was then okay to be vulnerable and ask for his help, providing a moment of growth for both of them as characters. The scene put this in conversation with how he was there for her when she was giving birth all those years ago, creating one of its many thematic bridges that continued to transcend time itself.

This all builds to when Emma is tempted for a terrifying moment to join Sam and Violet in the pool. It offers her the chance to wash away all her sorrows and, presumably, bring her back through time to the moments before she lost her child. Yet she is broken out of the spell by the voice of Noah — who helps her cling to life, freeing her to rescue the missing kids and bring them back to the world they had disappeared from. We don’t ever get any answers about the nature of the pool itself or even much of what they saw there; Sam says he can’t really remember what happened when questioned by a curious Baltasar. Instead, the show opts to lean into a more reflective and emotionally centered conclusion that also better serves the story.

Violet reunites with her father after all these years, pledging to have the dinner with him that she had missed before. Even a brief conversation she has with Emma where they discuss their respective loss is devastating in its brevity. Each has been broken in their own way, yet the shared understanding that they come to is a more honest encapsulation of grief. The Resort gives this time to breathe, eschewing a more conventional conclusion that tied up all the answers to instead focus on the characters at the core. It closely mirrors the evocative ending of executive producer Sam Esmail’s show Mr. Robot which too focused in on the personal amidst the vast chaos that had been growing in the world around them.

It all makes for an ending that fully embraces how some things might just forever defy our understanding. While this could be unsatisfying for those who were hoping to get things spelled out, it was an approach that felt more accurate and arresting precisely because it didn’t presume to know the unknowable. There are plenty of fictional works that try to speculate about time and space, so there's something to be appreciated in ones that simply see how people respond to something that can’t be explained. While the mystery was good fun in the beginning, The Resort was never really about that alone. Even as Emma was fixated on solving it so that this could all have a point, it was really about her search for meaning in a world that had lost all of it for her. Her journey was about not just finding the kids, but about finding some sense of it again for herself. The centering of her character and the more melancholic moments of this journey reaching an end was the most poetic way it could have all wrapped up. Life is messy, maddening, and often mysterious, something this finale represented with the appropriate sense of absurdity and awe. As a final conversation lays out, sadness remains just below the surface of everything unfolding before us. Still, somehow, The Resort and the characters therein stumbled upon something unexpectedly yet profoundly sublime.