Peacock is slowly making waves in the streaming wars with originals like Bel Air and Wolf Like Me, but one of their highly anticipated upcoming shows is the comedy thriller The Resort. Now, to ramp up hype for that particular series, Peacock has revealed that Nick Offerman has rounded out the cast. The Parks and Recreation star joins the previously announced cast of William Jackson Harper, Cristian Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol. This large ensemble also includes Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker as recurring guest stars.

The series is a “multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.” Offerman will play Murray Thompson, who is the father to Bloomgarden’s Violet.

The series is written, and executive produced by Andy Siara who is best known for writing the critically acclaimed time loop comedy Palm Springs as well as Lodge 49. Allison Miller is also serving as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Other executive producers for the series include Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp as well as Sarah Matte who is a co-executive producer. On top of this, Sinclair is directing and executive producing the first 4 episodes. The series itself will have 8 30-minute episodes.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'The Resort': William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milloti to Lead Peacock Comedy Series

Offerman has made a name for himself in the comedy space for his role as Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation which he played for 7 seasons from 2009 to 2015. His portrayal of Ron is truly one of the great comedic performances in television history, but the actor is also currently starring in the hit Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy and has been in hit movies like The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and The Founder. This bizarre series that seems to combine a comedy with a dark mystery feels like it would be right up Offerman’s Alley.

There have been many genre bending shows and movies lately that have played with time, but if Siara has shown us anything with his work on Palm Springs, it is that he knows how to present familiar genre elements in a fresh way that twists the audience's expectations. That combined with this series’ killer cast should get people excited about this unique sounding series. The Resort is currently filming in Puerto Rico so expect to get more information about the series soon like a release date. You can view more information about the series on Peacock’s website.

Andrea Arnold's 'Cow' Trailer Reveals the Ups and Downs of Life as a Dairy Cow This will be Arnold's fifth feature film and marks her documentary debut.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shane Romanchick (241 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick