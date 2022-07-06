With San Diego Comic Con just around the corner, attendees will be able to witness the world premiere of Peacock's upcoming thriller series The Resort, which is set to premiere on Saturday, July 23, according to an exclusive from Variety. The series will debut its first episode at 5:30 pm for its special advanced screening. Following the debut of The Resort at Comic Con, the first three episodes of the show will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on July 28 with following episodes streaming every Thursday.

After the premiere of the first episode, a panel discussion will be held at Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel with Andy Siara, the series co-showrunner alongside the stars of the show such as William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Cristin Milioti (Made for Love), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico), and Nina Bloomgarden (Fatherhood).

The Peacock original series focuses on a couple who go on a vacation for their 10th anniversary to the Mayan Riviera. However, the getaway takes a turn when their marriage is put through the ultimate test as the couple find themselves wrapped around an unsolved mystery that took place 15 years before their arrival.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper Stumble Into a Mystery in ‘The Resort’ Trailer

Alongside the main cast, the series will also star Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Gabriela Cartol (La Camarista), and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) with recurring roles featuring Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Happiness), Becky Ann Baker (Girls), and Michael Hitchcock (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar).

The announcement of the show's premiere at Comic Con comes shortly after the release of the series' trailer which offered audiences a tease of the show's interesting premise wrapped around a thrilling mystery. With all the exciting events that attendees will get to experience at this year's San Diego Comic Con, the series premiere of The Resort can offer them the chance to get wrapped up in a good mystery before it debuts on Peacock on July 28.

Produced by Universal Studio Group’s UCP, The Resort is written and executive produced by Siara and co-runner Allison Miller. Alongside Siara and Miller, the series is also co-executive produced by Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Sarah Matte, and Ben Sinclair, who also directs the first four episodes of the show.

The first episode of The Resort is set to premiere at San Diego Comic Con on July 23. The series will debut on Peacock on July 28.