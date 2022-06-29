Peacock released a new trailer and key art for The Resort, an upcoming series starring Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as a couple dealing with some unexpected time-defying mystery. The series will follow a couple who starts to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two young guests, who vanished fifteen years before their arrival.

In the trailer, Emma (Milioti) and Noah (Harper) are a couple deciding to take fancy vacations to celebrate their tenth anniversary. To evade the routine and reflect on their relationship and the people they are becoming with time, the two hide away for a week in a resort on the beach. With no concerns, the couple wants to drink luxurious cocktails, run over the sand, spend some time in the pool, and maybe release all the tension they carry over their shoulders.

However, when Emma suffers a minor car accident, she uncovers a cellphone that belonged to Sam (Skyler Gisondo), a young man who disappeared in the exact paradisiac location 15 years ago. While investigating the cellphone, Emma finds out Sam went missing after checking in for Christmas with his parents and girlfriend. Sam was not the only person to disappear, as a girl vanished at the same time he did. Many years later, no one knows what happened to them, and Emma is determined to figure it out.

Image via Peacock

What’s curious about the trailer is that Emma looks bored by her own life, so it looks like she is leaning into the mystery extra-hard to have an excuse to escape the routine. Noah also gets dragged into the investigation to find the answers his wife so desperately needs. However, the trailer also suggests the resort’s staff might be keeping a close eye on Emma and her husband.

Besides the trailer, the key art also plays around with the idea of two overlapping timelines. In the key art, Emma and Noah are at the center of a road leading to the resort. The path, however, seems to bend over the couple, as if the past insisted on returning to haunt the present. In the path, we can also see the silhouettes of the two people who disappeared years ago.

The Resort also stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation). Andy Siara (Palm Springs) serves as showrunner, alongside co-showrunner Allison Miller (Angelyne). The duo also writes and executive produces the show.

The first three episodes of The Resort come to Peacock on July 28. After that, new episodes debut on the streaming platform weekly, every Thursday. Check out the new trailer and key art below: