Peacock has finally named the stars for their upcoming dark comedy series The Resort. William Jackson Harper will lead opposite Cristin Milioti in the streamer’s newest project that’s sure to keep audiences guessing. Along with the announcement surrounding the starring actors, Peacock revealed that Skyler Gisondo, Ben Sinclair, and Parvesh Cheena will be joining the show's ensemble cast. The Resort will also feature the talents of a previously released call sheet of actors, including Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker.

Both coming with a loaded arsenal of comedic productions in their past, Milioti and Harper are destined to shine in their leading roles. Along with several other credits, fans will remember Harper from his time on NBC’s The Good Place, for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Milioti’s background in films like Palm Springs, where she tripped through a time loop opposite Andy Samberg, not to mention her illustrious career on the stages of Broadway, is also sure to add a landslide of talent to the new Peacock production. Milioti will be playing Emma, the wife of Harper’s character, Noah. Both high school teachers, Harper is feeling the pains of a humdrum life while Noah is happy just where he is. Things heat up for the couple after they get roped into an action packed mystery while on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Andy Siara, who penned the screenplay for Palm Springs, will write and executive produce The Resort. Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton will also serve as an executive producer alongside Sam Esmail and Allison Miller. Esmail Corp’s Sarah Matte will join as a co-executive producer. Sinclair, who is known for co-creating, directing, and starring in the webseries turned HBO show High Maintenance, is set to direct and executive produce episodes one through four of The Resort.

With an incredibly well curated cast alongside a creative team with plenty of hits under their belts, The Resort is sure to keep subscriptions on the up and up for Peacock. Check out the show’s synopsis below:

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

