The dark comedy/mystery adventure of the Peacock original half-hour series The Resort follows Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), a married couple on an anniversary trip that find themselves searching for answers to something that happened fifteen years prior. Searching for meaning in the case of two missing young American tourists (Skyler Gisondo and Nina Bloomgarden) becomes an all-consuming obsession for Emma, and she brings Noah along for a ride that could help them reignite the spark that seems to have faded from their relationship.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Harper and Milioti talked about why they were so intrigued by this project, what they most enjoyed about working with each other, going along for the ride as this mystery played out, the weather challenges that came with shooting on location, and why they felt so safe on set.

Collider: This show started out as a movie, nearly a decade ago, before it ended up morphing into what it is now. By the time it got to you guys, was it what we see now? Did it still go through changes and evolve, before you actually shot it? Cristin, you heard about the existence of this beforehand because Andy Siara also wrote Palm Springs, so is it anything like what you were told, early on?

CRISTIN MILIOTI: I’d heard about it, in a very quick pitch on the set of Palm Springs, but weirdly, when I think back on that pitch, it was nothing like what it is now. He was like, “This couple is on vacation, and she finds this phone, and it actually belongs to this couple in their early twenties.” And I was like, “Okay, right.” And he was like, “And then, this and this and this happens.” I remember being really intrigued by it, but I don’t think my imaginings of it, at the time, remotely matched what ended up being on the page, but that’s also because it was said to me at the craft service table in the middle of a two hundred degree desert while we were turning around. But I think it’s mostly there. I don’t know what they’ve kept in, from the things that we improvised or created on the day, but it’s pretty much intact. The bones of it, of what happens and how, is all intact.

Image via Peacock

William, what was your reaction to reading this and how the story played out?

WILLIAM JACKSON HARPER: Honestly, I just didn’t know. It was really surprising, and I wasn’t really sure what the tone was. There were some things that were funny-ish, but the first couple of scripts that I got were more about figuring out what was going on and dealing with this relationship that was faltering. I wasn’t really sure whether it was meant to be a bullet train where the thing that we were most concerned with was the mysterious element, or were we really diving into the characters? Andy has such a great brain that we do both. There were a lot of textures that we wound up getting to find because it is a character-driven dark comedy/mystery. That means that anything that goes in can work, as long as it feels real and grounded and organic. The fact that I didn’t really know how to do it and that there was so much open collaboration, made it pretty attractive, as far as something to take a crack at.

Cristin, what was it about this character that most intrigued you? As the one who throws them into this mystery, what did you enjoy about exploring her?

MILIOTI: I don’t know if I can put it into words. There was just something about her. Obviously, we share some qualities, like we all do as people, but she seemed so numbed out and quiet. I know she’s not quiet in the show, but when you first meet her, she’s just a shell who’s going through the motions. There was something about that, that I just found really intriguing and that I also had a lot of compassion for. I was like, “I wish I knew who this person used to be.” She just seemed so resigned to this existence, but there’s some deeper thing knocking at a distant door.

Did you guys know how this mystery would resolve itself, going into shooting this, or was that something you also learned answers to later on?

HARPER: We had a basic idea when we started, but things changed a bit. We didn’t actually see a script for the finale until maybe midway through, and that was an earlier draft and things changed from that too. In a way, we were along for the ride. There were certain things we didn’t know and certain places we didn’t know we were heading. We just allowed that to surprise us a bit. We certainly had a vague idea, but it wasn’t until like we had done some stuff that those pieces really started to come together and fall into place.

Cristin, when you read that finale script, could you see how it got to where it did, or were you surprised by where it went?

MILIOTI: I was surprised. I knew what the main strokes were. Andy laid out what happens throughout and how it resolves. But what was interesting was that, the more that we worked on it together, the more that I was with Will, and the more that we did these scenes as a company, every time I thought I knew something, I would be in the middle of the scene and someone would do something or a feeling would come up, and I’d be like, “Oh, I actually completely misinterpreted where this was going.” It remained amoebic throughout, even though you also had to hit very specific beats and information.

Image via Peacock

How was your experience with shooting this in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico? The locations of this look amazing on film, but sometimes that can be challenging to work in, so were there challenges that you found yourselves having to overcome with all of this?

HARPER: Yes, full stop. Working in Puerto Rico is actually really cool. Hanging out in San Juan, once I figured the city out a little bit, I really grew to like it there quite a bit. And then, we would take little excursions that Luis [Gerardo Méndez] would plan or Cristin would plan, and that was a lot of fun. That’s when it all falls into place. But the thing about shooting is that it’s fun to be outside in the sun for an hour, but once you get to about hour two or three, and it’s humid, you’re just like, “Oh, dear. On, no.” We also shoot in a lot of jungle exteriors, which beats you up pretty good. There were a lot of challenges. It was a lot of fun, but we definitely got wailed on, a couple of days, by the elements.

MILIOTI: Yeah, there was just some stuff. It looked so beautiful, but to shoot a two-minute sequence is many days in the brutal heat with brutal conditions and bugs everywhere. All of us were getting eaten alive. Our tireless crew was lifting enormous equipment up steep mud hills. We would be holding for pouring rain. It was a real adventure.

HARPER: There are Ceiba Trees that have spines growing out of the trunk. You would be walking on a trail, and then they’d be like, “Just don’t touch the trees, at all.” They’re full of great big spikes.

You guys previously did a play (After The Blast) together before doing this. Does that familiarity really help when you do something like this, where you’re playing a couple who’s been together for a while?

MILIOTI: I think it creates a shorthand together, certainly. I think that Will is such an incredible actor and such an incredible person, so I feel at ease with him. Going through that experience of that play, which was very beautiful, but very taxing to have to do, night after night, and an intense ride to take together, it certainly helps it. Will is one of the reasons I signed onto this show because I knew that I was going to have a scene partner who is not only brilliant and raises my game, but that I can trust and try anything with, and feel safe with, and feel safe to be very vulnerable in front of.

HARPER: Yeah, I feel the same way. I trust Cristin’s instincts so much that, if something that she was doing in a scene made me rethink certain things, that was just another really great thing to explore. Working with a really open, talented, connected, organic scene partner does a lot of the work for you, when it comes to creating an energy that feels lived in. Having a same partner like Cristin is a dream.

Image via Peacock

It feels like that would make you more comfortable with the characters and their dynamic. When you add improvisation on top of that, does it make that side of things easier?

MILIOTI: Yeah. Any metaphor I could use is gonna sound so lame and actor-y, but I always knew that anything I tried, he would catch me, and vice versa. I was always ready. It was a really beautiful harmony. It just feels like you’re on a trapeze, and I knew he would catch me, or I would catch him. It just allows you to try things. So much of acting is so deeply embarrassing. It’s so embarrassing sometimes, and I don’t feel embarrassed in front of Will. I knew that, if I did do something that was embarrassing, I couldn’t have done it with a person that I would rather be embarrassed in front of. I think that takes out a lot of the second-guessing in your head, when you know that you only have so many takes to try so many things, and you’re still figuring out who these people are. I just felt very safe.

HARPER: Cristin always stays in it. I’m not talking about after calling, “Cut!” Anything that may seem out of left field still feels organic and like an option that we can explore. I think it’s just a testament to how talented she is, as an actor, and how smart she is, as someone who really studies the scene. She’s able to just try all sorts of random stuff, and it all feels really organic. I also have to say that it’s nice to be with someone who’s not judging your work, as they’re watching it. When you have a scene partner who’s just there with you and not thinking, “Well, that didn’t work,” you feel safe. You feel like you can do something weird, and it may not work, but you can ride it out and see, which allows you to make the mistakes that you need to make to get to the thing that you’re trying to get at. And Cristin allows that.

The Resort is available to stream at Peacock. Watch the trailer for The Resort down below: