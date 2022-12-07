An arrival date has finally come for MCU and The Purge franchise star, Frank Grillo, for his upcoming role in XYZ Films’ horror thriller, The Resurrection of Charles Manson. The feature, which was previously titled Man’s Son, will land on demand and digital on February 16, 2023 - just in time for Valentine’s Day! A family affair, the project will see Grillo team up with his son, Remy Grillo, who directs from a script penned by Brev Moss and Josh Plasse.

The Resurrection of Charles Manson follows the story of a couple who travels to a cozy Airbnb in the desert for a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life. With the gorgeous backdrop, they decide it’s also the perfect place to film an audition tape for an upcoming film. But, things quickly get out of hand when a cult with ties to Charles Manson and his famed “family” hope to bring their leader back from the dead by any means necessary - including human sacrifice. Along with Grillo, the feature will star Plasse, Will Peltz, Katherine Hughes, Sarah Dumont, Vince Hill-Bedford, Tobias Jelinek, and Sydelle Noel.

The Manson Family gained notoriety in 1969 after they murdered famous the actress and wife of Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate, as well as several of her friends who were staying with her at a rented home. The group would go on to kill supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary LaBianca just days later before retreating to their hideout in Death Valley National Park.

Weeks went by with the investigation running cold before the trail to Manson was finally uncovered, with officers arresting him at the Death Valley compound. Following a media-frenzied trial, he and several others would be locked up for their involvement in the gruesome murders. Manson remained in jail until his death in 2017 at the age of 83. As far as true-crime stories go, Manson and his followers have had their tales told time and time again, appearing in documentaries, scripted features, and shows like Netflix’s Mindhunter.

As for Grillo, he can currently be seen revving engines as the titular character in the biographical film Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. He’ll also soon appear in features including Todor Chapkanov’s action-packed Black Lotus, John Swab’s crime drama One Day as a Lion, and Asif Akbar’s spy thriller MR-9.

