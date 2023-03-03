Collider can exclusively unveil the full trailer for The Resurrection of Charles Manson, an upcoming horror movie starring Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as a cult leader. Previously known as Man’s Son, the film promises to add a modern spin to the grim legacy of the Manson Family murders.

The exclusive trailer takes us to the desert of California, where a young couple is shooting an audition tape for an upcoming movie based on Charles Manson. One of the grimmest figures in US history, Manson was a cult leader who used sweet promises of community to convince his followers to perform brutal crimes. In 1969, Manson’s followers killed nine people in four locations, including rising Hollywood star Sharon Tate, the wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski. Despite the barbaric murders committed by the Manson Family, the cult leader remains an influential pop figure, which The Resurrection of Charles Manson trailer promises to deconstruct by showing the violent consequences of Manson’s philosophy.

Cut out from civilization, the young couple in the trailer will meet real Manson followers, led by Grillo. The cultists want to use the young couple in a human sacrifice, hoping to bring their leader back from the dead. It’s a curious concept brought to life through never-wrecking imagery. And while Manson’s history already inspired dozens of movies, from The Invitation to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the exclusive The Resurrection of Charles Manson trailer does promise the film is doing something new with Manson’s legacy by showing the dangers of worshipping a serial killer.

Image via XYZ Films

When Is The Resurrection of Charles Manson Being Released?

The Resurrection of Charles Manson is the feature directorial debut of Frank Grillo’s son, Remy Grillo. The script was penned by Brev Moss and Josh Plasse. Plasse also stars in The Resurrection of Charles Manson, together with Jaime King (Sin City), Sydelle Noel (Black Panther), Will Peltz (The Collection), and Katherine Hughes (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

The Resurrection of Charles Manson will be available in theaters and on demand this March. Check out the exclusive trailer and the film’s synopsis below.