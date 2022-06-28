The bizarre and gory new film from Better Noise Films, The Retaliators, has just announced they've "sold into CineLife and Trafalgar Releasing" for a North America release, reports Variety. After the rock-infused revenge film's successful first premiere at Screamfest last year and a well-received bout at over 25 festivals across the globe, The Retaliators makes its way to the US, and worldwide, this fall on September 14.

Brutal and promising to deliver buckets of blood, The Retaliators follows a pastor known as Bishop, played by Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), on his harrowing journey through a twisted underworld in search of answers. In the trailer, two young girls are driving through a rural area when they take an "unlisted" road that shows an old Private Road, Keep Off sign half buried in the leaves. It's off the beaten path that this horror takes a sharp turn for the worst. The pastor is informed of his daughter's murder and takes it upon himself to find answers and, ultimately, revenge. Along the way, in some peculiar Rock 'n' Roll Wonderland, Bishop encounters a chain of "prominent names in rock music," including Mötley Crüe’s drummer Tommy Lee, who was recently portrayed by Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) in Hulu's Pam and Tommy biopic series.

Better Noise's CEO Allen Kovac said:

“When combined, music and film create powerful emotional connections with audiences that go even deeper when combined with social media, radio and touring. As shown by ‘Rocket Man,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The Dirt,’ social media, music streaming, radio and touring drive those connections even deeper, creating three to five fold increases in music consumption which, in turn, drives back to film and video streaming to complete the cycle.”

Image via Better Noise Films

RELATED: Is Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' A Horror Film That Will Scare Me?

The feature film's soundtrack is, predictably, full of original music from the artists involved, and promo for the film will be marketed throughout the summer on tours for some of the bands, including "Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, The Hu, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves, and Eva Under Fire." The live performances may give fans a chance to hear these original tracks live before the US release.

Senior Vice President, Kymberli Frueh, for Trafalgar Releasing said, "How unique to see some of your favorite metal and rock idols perform in a horror film that’s destined to be a cult classic." The soundtrack will be available on September 16 after The Retaliators hits theaters, but on August 5 Mötley Crüe will release their titular single "The Retaliators." The song also features Danny Worsnop from Asking Alexandria, Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, and Matt Brandyberry with From Ashes to New.

The "adrenalized, gore-soaked crowd pleaser" is written by The Geare Brothers, Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare, and directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr., Lombardi and Bridget Smith. Alongside Lombardi the film stars Joseph Gatt (Game of Thrones), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Papa Roach's frontman Jacoby Shaddix making his acting debut.

Other cameos and music in The Retaliators are from Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael from Papa Roach, Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, Jaya of The Hu, Eva Under Fire's Amanda Lyberg, the entirety of From Ashes to New: Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle and Matt Madiro, and Cory Marks, Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things.

The film is basically Rock Fest with Mötley Crüe headlining, boasting Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (Stranger Things) to top it all off.

Kick off your spooky season with The Retaliators, in theaters September 14. You can check out the (graphic) trailer below: