Starring National Treasure star Nicolas Cage, The Retirement Plan is a crime action-comedy movie directed and written by Tim Brown. The upcoming film follows the story of Ashley and her young daughter Sarah who are forced to seek out Ashley's estranged father Matt after they get into trouble with some criminals. Unfortunately, Matt just so happens to be living as a retired beach bum somewhere in the Cayman Islands.

This action comedy is the Cage’s fourth film releasing this year (not including his cameo in The Flash), after the recently released Renfield and the upcoming Sympathy for the Devil. While we have seen the actor in various comedy action roles, even as an assassin, the character of a retired old man who lives as a vagrant is perhaps one of a kind for the actor. Hence, it is definitely worth watching, especially if you are a Nic Cage fan. So, buckle up, grab your favorite tropical drink, and get ready for a virtual trip to the sunny Caymans this summer. But before that check out our quick and comprehensive guide on everything we know about The Retirement Plan, including the film’s release date, plot, cast, and characters.

When Is The Retirement Plan Coming Out?

The Retirement Plan is set to release on August 25, 2023, in theaters across the United States.

Where Can You Watch The Retirement Plan?

The Retirement Plan is getting a theatrical release so the only way to watch is it on the big screen. However, in the coming months, the crime comedy film might get a digital release and might be available on demand and/or on any of the popular streaming platforms.

Watch the Trailer for The Retirement Plan

Take a mental picture of Nicolas Cage in a Hawaiian shirt looking like a grumpier version of The Big Lebowski. Now watch The Retirement Plan trailer. The two-minute trailer gets right to the plot without much delay, so you know already what’s coming. In quick sequences of high-speed action scenes, we learn that Matt’s (Cage) daughter is in trouble with some criminals and needs her father’s help to protect her own daughter, Sarah. When she sees him fend off the men chasing her, she begins to doubt her father’s real identity. Cage excels equally in both action and comedy and when put together, it can make for ultimate entertainment. And that’s what the trailer of The Retirement Plan seems to promise. While it definitely is Ashley’s story of her trying to save her family and discover the truth about her father, it does appear that the vagrant father’s story is going to be the film’s highlight.

Who's Making The Retirement Plan (And Where Was It Filmed)?

The crime action-comedy film is written and directed by Tim Brown. Television and film director-producer, Brown is best known for directing the films, 3 Days in Havana, Cradle, Buckley’s Chance, etc., and producing the series Blood and Water. Besides The Retirement Plan, he is also directing the upcoming film, Snow Diamond. Brown also serves as the executive producer for The Retirement Plan, along with Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills, with William G. Santor, Doug Murray, and Nicholas Tabarrok serving as producers. The Retirement Plan comes from Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media, with cinematography by Mark Irwin and music composed by Roger Suen. The filming for The Retirement Plan took place on location in the Cayman Islands in 2021, so you can expect real views of the gorgeous seascape of the Caribbean.

Who's In the Cast of The Retirement Plan?

Joining Nic Cage in The Retirement Plan is a solid ensemble of cast members, including a number of popular faces of film and television. Cage stars as Matt, a former assassin who has now retired to the gorgeous seascape of the Cayman Islands and become a beach bum, quietly spending his old days until his daughter shows up seeking help. Cage is next set to appear in three upcoming films, Dream Scenario, Arcadian, and Longlegs, all slated to release in 2024. Joining him as his daughter Ashley is Ashley Greene of Twilight fame. Besides the Twilight film series, Greene has also been featured in movies like Bombshell, and Wrong Place, and horror films like Aftermath and Kristy. Child actor Thalia Campbell of Phantom Pups and A Million Little Things fame is credited as Sarah, Ashley’s daughter and Matt’s granddaughter.

On the antagonistic side, Jackie Earle Haley stars as Donnie, a crime boss who hunts down Matt and disrupts his peaceful beach life. Haley is best known for playing Freddy Kruger in the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, and for notable performances in All the King’s Men, Little Children, and Watchmen, among others. Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy film series star Ron Perlman plays the role of Bobo, Donnie’s lieutenant, in his third film appearance this year. Perlman will next appear in the upcoming crime thriller films The Instigators and Thug, both slated for a 2024 release. The cast also includes Avatar: The Way of Water actor Joel David Moore as Fitzsimmons, one of Donnie’s men. Other cast members include Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Grace Byers (Empire), Rick Fox (All Rise), Lynn Whitfield, and Dax Ravina (Daniel’s Gotta Die), who will all star in various supporting roles.

What Is The Retirement Plan About?

