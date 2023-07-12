Picture it: a sunny beach, a bottle of rum, and Nicolas Cage fighting off trained assassins. And now you don't have to use your imagination to do so because the new trailer for The Retirement Plan has just been released. The film is set to be released to theaters on August 25, according to Deadline.

The Retirement Plan tells the story of a young mom named Ashley, played by Ashley Greene of Twilight, and her daughter Sarah, played by Thalia Campbell, who get caught up in a criminal enterprise that ends up putting both their lives at risk. Hoping to save her daughter's life, Ashley must turn to the only person who can help, her estranged father Matt, played by action legend Nicolas Cage, a retired assassin turned beach bum. Together the family will have to track down the crime boss named Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his right-hand man, played by Ron Perlman, who is best known for his iconic portrayal of Hellboy. Joining the supporting cast are Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, and Ernie Hudson.

Wasting Away in Murder-ritaville

The new trailer gives us our first look at the film and opens on a beach, with Nicolas Cage taking in some rays (and maybe a few too many nips of alcohol). He is soon interrupted by a young girl, his granddaughter, Sarah, who tells him that her mom is in grave danger. The trailer then shows Ashley, being held captive by several very intimidating men with guns. But Matt makes quick work of them and once reunited with his daughter, the family begins to cut through one trained assassin after another, bringing equal parts action and comedy.

Of the new project, the film's director Tim Brown said, “I’m super grateful to Nic and the rest of the cast, and being able to watch this film in theaters is a childhood dream come true.” Scott Kennedy, President of Falling Forward Films, added, “This film is destined to be another classic Nic Cage action-comedy." He continued, “We are big supporters of the theatrical experience and there is nothing better than to have the audience experience the laughter and the thrills of The Retirement Plan on the big screen.”

The Retirement Plan comes from Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media. You can watch the new trailer for the film below, and you can catch The Retirement Plan in theaters on August 25, 2023.