Ralph Fiennes is back in action with The Return - a very unique adaptation of the famous Greek story known as The Odyssey. If you're one of the few people who didn't read the epic tale in school, The Odyssey follows the mighty Odysseus charting a course across the land's treacherous oceans, with him and his crew coming across everything from rival legions of soldiers to hulking mythological creatures. Odysseus is the sole survivor of this epic quest, and what makes The Return unique is that it only focuses on the final portion of Odysseus' story - his journey home.

As the newly released trailer for The Return shows, Ralph Fiennes' version of Odysseus could almost be considered the Ancient Greece equivalent of John Wick (Keanu Reeves). The new trailer sees an older and virtually recognizable Odysseus as he sees the island he once called home become ransacked and polluted by callous and reprehensible men. The reason these men are here is so they can win the hand of Odysseus' wife, Penelope (Juliette Binoche), as Odysseus himself has been long-presumed dead since embarking on his Odyssey. While Odysseus is apprehensive to reveal himself and face the families of his fallen crew members, these suitors will soon find out that the King of this part of Greece does not take kindly to thugs and usurpers.

Along with Ralph Fiennes, The Return also features The English Patient star Juliette Binoche as Penelope, making this something of a cast reunion for her and Fiennes. Also a part of the cast is Moonfall star Charlie Plummer as Telemachus - the son of Odysseus. The film is directed by Still Life filmmaker Uberto Pasolini.

Ralph Fiennes Already Took 2024 by Storm With 'Conclave'

Ralph Fiennes has been a busy actor in recent years, with the Schindler's List star appearing in more than a few high profile projects this year, such as his starring role in the recent adaptation of Macbeth. Though Fiennes has been making waves recently for his Oscar-worthy leading part in Conclave, which sees him star as Cardinal who is trying to bring order during the selection of the next Pope. Already performing well-above box office expectations, Conclave has been widely praised for it's sharp and nuanced examination into the politics and operations of the Catholic Church, as Fiennes' character navigates the numerous controversies and suspicious dealings that his fellow church members may be hiding.

The Return premieres in theaters on Friday, December 6th, 2024.