Whenever The Revenant comes around in conversation, the discussion often tends to focus on the moments when the movie is at its loudest and most bombastic. The spotlight may shine on the tense opening scene where Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his crew of fur traders fend off an attack by the Arikara tribe. Or perhaps discussion flutters on the impressive spectacle of Glass riding a horse off a cliff to avoid pursuit and proceeding to hide inside the corpse for warmth. Most famously, audiences praised the film for the sudden and eruptive scene in which Glass is attacked by a grizzly bear, mauled, and broken within an inch of his life. It’s even well known for its star factor alone, being the film where DiCaprio finally earned his long-anticipated Oscar. With all the praise it’s received over the years, it’s seemingly become a modern western classic, but is it for the right reasons?

Utilizing star power isn’t a new phenomenon, but when it comes to action spectacle, director Alejandro González Iñárritu is usually known for the opposite. Films like Birdman are very heavy in dialogue and circulate around the main character, with his experiences feeling very singular and isolated. As a result, when The Revenant came around, it was met with surprise and intrigue in divisive ways. The best parts of the survival drama are when Iñárritu focuses on the silent moments between the moments of action. Despite the fact that the film boasts an impressive cast, with DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, and Domhnall Gleeson, Iñárritu’s goal is to turn the expectations of an epic, action-packed survival story and transform it into what he does best: a poetic character study. It has the unique spin of being a true story, and although slightly fictionalized, is done so with purposeful intent, allowing the story to fully frame itself around Glass and his story of survival, down to the most minute, excruciating detail.

Hugh Glass' Spiritual and Physical Struggle

The cinematography shot by Emmanuel Lubezki, similar to another film of his, The Tree of Life, frame every piece of nature and all creatures within it with a gentle touch. This is contrasted harshly by the violence within - a silent mountain covered in snow fills the screen, but when we close in on the mountain, a group of exhausted men is seen yelling “heave” as they attempt to carry their dying friend up the incline. While Glass happens upon physical struggles, his spiritual journey is apparent from the moment the film starts. The film opens as Glass speaks to his son Hawk (Forrest Goodluck), telling him to fight and keep breathing as long as he can as he reflects on a moment when his family was attacked. The psychological battle of his relationship with his son compared to the men around him and the physical challenge of wilderness survival rest over his shoulders.

The central force that the film revolves around is the collision of these two sides to Hugh Glass, with the prejudice that his son Hawk faces at the hands of John Fitzgerald (Hardy), as they are left alone to fend for themselves. When his son Hawk is killed at the hands of Fitzgerald and Glass is left for dead, these two sides of him collide. The Revenant as a written title can be taken in the literal sense, as Hugh Glass was maimed to the point of death and somehow returned, but this title carries a double meaning. While the prior definition is accurate, it more importantly defines the main conflict of the film after this turning point. When Glass reunites with Captain Henry (Gleeson) and states “I ain’t afraid to die anymore. I’d done it already,” he is not speaking about his own brush with death, but instead a tragedy worse than death, losing his kin.

Loss in the Wilderness

Many moments throughout the film show Glass grappling with this loss on both sides of the coin. Both yearning for revenge as he etches “Fitzgerald killed my son” into the face of a rock, and on the other hand, the choice of a spiritual release as he meets a Native American man in the wilderness who shares the story of his own loss and states that although his heart aches, revenge is not in his hands to take, but is instead for the creator.

Another important relationship Glass has is the spiritual connection he holds with his wife. He remembers her by reliving traumatic memories of her murder, which is used as a path to strengthen the film’s connection to faith and spirituality. Glass is never an outwardly religious man in the film, but it is evident through the way he is written that his faith carries him through his life. Even after further tragedy strikes, he lives on in spite of his wounds for he feels he needs to get revenge.

Revenge is in God's Hands

Here, at the climax of the third act is where Iñárritu clamps the two opposing forces together. Fitzgerald’s nihilism, boasting to Glass’ face that nothing he does will ever bring his son back to him, acting as the devil on his shoulder whispering to him that no matter what he does, he will never find peace, and Glass’ unstoppable path to revenge. The Arikara tribe, who had been in the background for the film, greets Glass on the far side of the river, and Glass comes to a realization: revenge is not his to exact. At this moment, Iñárritu displays the story he intended to tell, an epic story that remains small in scale, examining one man’s grief and eventual acceptance. As he utters the words “Revenge is in God’s hands. Not mine,” he releases his grip on his enemy and lets go of the anger and the hatred.

The ending of the film is inconclusive. As Glass stares into the camera, witnessing his wife once more, the question is intentionally left up to the viewers. Did Glass survive after the screen cuts to black? It doesn’t matter, because Glass has fulfilled his spiritual journey. Through the beautifully presented pain and suffering in the vastness of nature, he came to terms with his pain and the rest no longer matters. Hugh Glass can rest peacefully with a silent exit.