Fans are so used to the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey making a scene at whatever party or public event they're at, but in the premiere of Season 14, it was the men who made things spicy. What the premiere proved is that the battles started by the Housewives are being handed over to the men. If the ladies don't want to interact with one another, their partners sure will! Season 14 may be heading down a dark path when the men fight for their wives. The past has shown, that's rarely a good thing. Get the security detail on standby!

As one of the longest running franchises in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has officially returned for a fourteenth season. Following quite the damaging thirteenth season, it was clear this new season was going to feel different. With Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga vowing to no longer interact, how the season's drama was going to unfold would be through a series of new targets. In the season's premiere, it was Rachel Fuda's husband John Fuda who became the central player. During the Season 13 Reunion, John had accused Teresa and her new husband Louie Ruelas of reaching out to his ex-wife for dirt. Learning the hard way, when you go for the head of the snake, you had better chop it off before it bites back. And Team Tre was eager to bite. Thanks to Rachel's goodwill inviting Teresa to Jennifer Fessler's surprise birthday party, the stage was set for the season's first eruption.

The Background Partners Taken Center Stage

Like all good stories, exposition is essential. Viewers learned some crucial information early into the Season 14 premiere. After a curious dinner between Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas, Dolores Catania, and Paul Connell, Teresa spilled that the women from the Reunion's other couch, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda, met up prior to the Reunion to come up with a plan for how to handle the drama that was bound to come out. While completely afraid to say it to Teresa's face, Dolores disclosed in her confessional that these conspiracy sessions are quite normal prior to reunions. Of course, a major cause for this chat was how to handle Louie's investigator, who, shockingly, was hired to dig up dirt on his wife's rivals. Regardless, this was the beginning of the ammunition Teresa needed to find a new punching bag. Also, throughout that meal, it was revealed that John Fuda intended to talk to Louie about the lingering aftershocks from the Season 13 Reunion. Louie wanted to do it privately, but John intended to do it at the season's first over-the-top event.

All the Housewives attended the party, but some went solo. When Louie was a no-show at Jen Fessler's surprise birthday extravaganza, the text conversation between John and Louie was brought up in the men's huddle session. While the men had all previously hung out in the past, ribbing each other, and being able to settle their differences over a drink or twenty, the tone was quite different. Paulie, who played Louie's surrogate, inserted himself into the drama between John and Louie. Stating that he felt that a party was not the right venue for this conversation, he let John and the others know. And what was a hypocritical, but well-intended comment, it blew up to the point where it became all the husbands versus the red-faced Paul. For someone who so strongly believed that this event was not where a conversation should be had, Paul made a scene anyway. Paul, who is still not divorced, is a bigger player this season, coming to the forefront as his relationship with Dolores seems tighter. For someone who was new to decades worth of drama, Paul felt like he knew how he could literally solve world peace. Knowing it could escalate quickly, Dolores helped to shut it all down. But what was evident, Dolores, who has famously played in Switzerland, has a partner who has now drawn a line in the sand. By defending Louie, he is about to make enemies out of the other men.

Brazen and Naughty Rumors Are in the Spotlight

When it came to the Fuda family, viewers were presented with a lot of shocking things. First and foremost, Rachel and Danielle Cabral seem to be mending fences. Through a flashback moment where the women break bread and discuss their feelings about burping, last season's newbies are working toward salvaging a friendship. They realized that with children similar in age, they have a lot more in common than they ever wanted to admit. Making strides was something exciting to see for the future of the season. But both women were drastically overshadowed by John Fuda. Again.

As the battle against Paul slowed down, the bloodshed turned to John and Teresa. Thanks to some gossip that was spread around the World Wide Web, John Fuda became the talk of the town. Somehow, likely through the aid of John's unseen ex-wife in prison, rumors were spread that perhaps John was fond of double-sided dildos. Whether Teresa and Jennifer Aydin were prudes or actually thought it was damaging information to a grown adult man, they laughed their night away discussing his naughty side. But this was not the only accusation John had hurled at him. Teresa accused him of being the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County. Oh, and this was after Teresa, in her state of anger, continually missed putting the packs of starbursts in her goodie bag. Was Jen Fessler turning five? Rachel, you have some explaining to do. Whether Teresa and Louie want to admit it, if their source is John's ex, the Fudas accusation of them getting dirt might indeed be accurate. For this information to seep into the internet, someone would have to interact with his ex. And its source clearly must be someone surrounding Teresa and Louie. And once again, for Teresa to believe she's got the power in this situation, she reveals too much about her off-camera antics.

RHONj Men Get Dragged Into the Battles

John has officially been thrust into the drama. Because Melissa was no longer the target, Teresa needed to look somewhere new. The Fudas seem to be getting the rookie hazing from Teresa, but it's going to backfire. To give his wife some much-needed screen time, Rachel got into it with Teresa, all while Jenn Fessler was attempting to give a thank-you speech to all her guests. The screaming match contained all the greatest hits of accusations that led to nowhere. When Jen Aydin steps in to warn you that maybe it's best to stop bickering, you know it's escalated too fast. John and Rachel are Teresa's new Melissa and Joe Gorga. For Teresa to thrive, she needed to have a foil. But John lacked the familiar bond that Joe had with Teresa. He doesn't have any high stakes in this war. He's willing to fight for what he believes is right. He is willing to fight for his honor and the honor of his family.

What the premiere of RHONJ Season 14 proved is there are new players this season. With the men being dragged into the battles started by their wives, their often laid back and mild-mannered hangouts are a thing of the past. They are out on the battlefield. At this point, Rachel and John will be key players in Teresa's story line, since she needed someone to fight. Dolores might soon be presented with a tough decision about where her loyalty lies. But if she lets Paulie go rogue, her decision may be made for her. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back, and we could not be more excited about how messy it's about to get!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs Sunday nights on Bravo. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

