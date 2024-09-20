Editors note: This article contains spoilers for The Penguin.It’s another huge week for comic book fans as two major shows made their highly anticipated debuts. On the DC side was The Penguin. The direct sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 crime epic The Batman once again stars Colin Farrell, taking on the title Gotham City crime lord. This has been marketed as a street-level crime thriller focusing solely on Oz Cobb aka Penguin’s rise to power and his battle with both the Maroni and Falcone families. However, that didn’t mean the limited series debut episode didn’t have any clever Easter eggs to the larger Batman universe. One was actually hidden in plain sight and rather quite puzzling as it has to do with the main villain of The Batman. The Riddler. Beware of spoilers ahead.

The whole premise of Episode 1 of The Penguin was Oz trying to get away with murder as he impulsively killed Carmine Falcone’s son Alberto. The latter was the new head of their crime family, but was short-lived. Penguin comes up with this elaborate scheme to hide the body and pin it on the Maronis to get Sofia Falcone off the scent. About halfway through the episode, Oz and his new apprentice, Victor, are riding the subway when an activist with a QR code flier tells each passenger to scan it to reveal “Gotham's True Face”.

While on its surface it may seem like a throwaway moment and Oz does tell him off pretty quickly, eagle-eyed viewers who scanned it were sent to a very familiar place for Batman fans. That would be ratalada.com, better known as The Riddler’s secret website, both used in the film and in our real world for marketing purposes. The “rat” in question in The Batman ended up being Carmine Falcone. The current message on the site reads as follows:

Cl0ckbreak3r: What's been put in motion can't be stopped. xxREIGNITINxx: Arkham's releasing patients and Blackgate is a mess… no one's really a prisoner in there. Not even our old pal Sal Maroni. HOLDTHELINE81: People say they want the truth but they shield their eyes when we shine the light. DETERMINATOR: Let's make sure they're not blinded again to the corruption, the killings, the Falcone power grab… HOLDTHELINE81: We start in the streets. Tonight at 9pm. Meet at the metro outside Crown Point. Cl0ckbreak3r: Done and done. The revolution is just getting started.

A Tease of What’s to Come?

Close

Even though Edward Nashton aka The Riddler (Paul Dano) is locked up in Arkham, two members of the Falcone family are now dead, Batman is seemingly missing in action and Gotham City is still recovering from the massive flooding caused by the events of The Batman. This may be a Penguin-centric rise to power, but Riddler’s damage has already been done. The whole city is in a political pressure cooker because of the power vacuum left. That goes double for the mob who’s currently eating itself alive. Episode 1 has shown that things are swinging in Oz’s favor, but that might be all a part of Riddler’s latest game. There’s a war brewing between The Maronis and the Falcones, breeding a path for a new era of corruption. Something we’ll see play out through the remainder of the series and potentially in The Batman Part II.

When’s the Next Episode of ‘The Penguin’?

While The Penguin’s first episode premiered on a Thursday, the remaining seven episodes will be debuting on Sundays. Episode 2 will take over Gotham on September 29th at 9 PM on HBO and Max. The Batman Part II is also set to premiere in theaters on October 2, 2026. The plot and villains for the film are being locked up tight in the Batcave. However, whatever is in store for Gotham next, Riddler will most likely be a part of it. Because of that, it’ll be interesting to see if there are any more mysterious QR codes or riddles that pop up in future episodes of Penguin.

