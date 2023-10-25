The Big Picture The popularity of television Westerns in recent years makes a reboot of The Rifleman seem like a perfect opportunity to capitalize on the genre's craze.

The Rifleman was a refreshingly modern Western series that dealt with serious themes and featured unique characters, making it ripe for a reboot.

Chris Columbus, known for creating compelling characters and epic journeys, was initially attached to The Rifleman reboot and would have been well-suited for the project, despite previous career setbacks.

The Western genre has evolved over time as filmmakers find new ways to approach these classic stories. Westerns have been popular ever since the 1930s, but in recent years, they’ve been particularly popular on television. Western-centric shows like Yellowstone, Westworld, Justified, and Deadwood, among others, have shown that there are still stories worth telling about the Wild West; it just takes a talented group of storytellers to find a way to modernize the material. Given the popularity of television Westerns in recent years, a reboot of the classic gunslinger adventure serial The Rifleman seems like it would be a perfect way to capitalize on the craze. However, a proposed reboot of The Rifleman is one of the many projects that have yet to emerge from development hell.

‘The Rifleman’ Reboot Never Shot a Pilot

Image via ABC

A potential reboot of The Rifleman was first announced in late 2011 at CBS. Screenwriters Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier were attached to write a script, with Harry Potter director Chris Columbus attached to direct as part of his overall development deal with CBS Studios. Unfortunately for fans of the original series, the development of a new The Rifleman series did not last very long. The project was eventually shelved a year later as CBS began developing other Western-centric shows, including David Mamet’s reboot of Have Gun-Will Travel. Despite the talented names attached to The Rifleman reboot, a pilot was never made.

Details about the project were scarce, but the reboot would have followed a similar story and structure to the original series. The Rifleman had first aired on ABC in September 1958 and had drawn in a considerable fan base by the time it concluded in 1963. The series starred Chuck Connors as the retired American Civil War veteran Lucas McCain, who raises his son Mark (Johnny Crawford) after the death of his wife. The series consisted of half-hour-long, black-and-white episodes, most of which followed Chuck as he sparred with local bounty hunters in the fictional town of North Folk, New Mexico Territory. The series took place in the 1880s; even though the Civil War had concluded, it was still a dangerous period of time within the southern American territories for Union sympathizers.

While the individual cases that Connors solved on a weekly basis made the series seem more episodic in nature, The Rifleman wasn’t just emulating gunslinger serials. In fact, the series was highly influential in how it began introducing more serious themes and featured recurring storylines. The series dealt with concepts like alcoholism, civil disobedience, and pacifism. While these themes may be common today, The Rifleman aired during a period of time when television was considered to be a “lesser” medium in comparison to film; the term “prestige TV” didn’t originate until the inception of HBO shows like Oz and The Sopranos in the late 1990s.

‘The Rifleman’ Was Refreshingly Modern

Image via ABC

Compared to other classic Western television shows, The Rifleman’s characters were unique. The depiction of McCain as a single father was also notable, as it was a more all-encompassing view of masculinity than most television shows were capable of at the time. Given how modern The Rifleman felt with its nuanced social themes, there was a lot of room for a reboot to capitalize on the original show’s name recognition and adapt itself to modern times. A fresh, original take on the material may have served as a great way to connect with fans of the original series and reach out to viewers who were experiencing the material for the first time.

The original version of The Rifleman had been spearheaded by Sam Peckinpah, which lent it more credibility than most television shows would have received. Following his work on The Rifleman, Peckinpah revitalized the Western genre with his 1969 classic The Wild Bunch. His other Western classics included Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Ride the High Country, and The Ballad of Cable Hogue. Peckinpah’s Western diverged from other films within the genre thanks to their graphic violence and lewd adult content. While The Rifleman was still caught within the confines of network television, Peckinpah proved that just because a series was “historical fiction” didn’t mean that it had to ignore social progress.

What’s disappointing about The Rifleman reboot being shelved is that it came right before Western television was about to start a new renaissance. The success of Justified on FX proved that audiences were still interested in seeing serialized Western adventure on television; in the last few years, the dominance of Yellowstone has proven that the genre can still produce new blockbuster-sized hits. Could The Rifleman have initiated this new era of Western dominance had it even made it to the screen? It remains unclear. One of the hallmarks of both Justified and Yellowstone was that they both took place in modern times; it appeared that The Rifleman reboot would have retained the original show’s historical setting.

Why Chris Columbus Was the Perfect Director for 'The Rifleman' Reboot

Perhaps The Rifleman reboot would have maintained Peckinpah’s legacy, as it also had a talented filmmaker attached. Chris Columbus often does not get enough credit for his ability to create compelling characters and set them forth on an epic journey; he is responsible for kicking off both the Harry Potter and Home Alone franchises. Unfortunately, the development of The Rifleman reboot came during an unfortunate period within Columbus’ career. His adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, which hit theaters in 2010, had inspired a tepid response from critics and fans of the original source material from author Rick Riordan.

Although the failed Percy Jackson series may not have done a lot to inspire confidence in Columbus’ vision, he has shown on more than one occasion that he could capture the right tone for The Rifleman. While The Rifleman did have its serious moments, there was also a sense of humor that helped the series avoid being too grim. Columbus had shown that he could balance this mix of comedy and drama within many of his best films. Even his more hilarious comedies, such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Stepmom, still felt grounded in a somewhat recognizable version of reality.