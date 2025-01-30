Do you like Stephen King's The Mist? What about Avatar, Aliens, The Andromeda Strain, or Manifest? Braveheart: thumbs up, or down? If you said "yes" to all of the above, then you're going to love the Prime Video series The Rig, a supernatural thriller about the strange happenings that befall a Scottish oil rig in the North Sea. You name it, The Rig has it: corporate greed, environmental impact, disaster, infection, worker's rights, and so on. It's a series that borrows liberally from these and other films and TV series to create something unique... and very good.

The Natural Attacks the Unnatural in 'The Rig'

The Rig is the biggest series Prime Video has ever made in Scotland, and the first to be made exclusively in the country. The tale begins aboard Kinloch Bravo, an oil rig in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland, owned by energy company Pictor. On a day the crew aboard Kinloch Bravo is due to be brought back to the mainland on a team changeover, the rig is hit by a tremor, which causes a blackout and cuts off communication. The helicopters being used to accommodate the switchover are forced to return to Scotland, leaving the tired, frustrated workers stranded aboard. But the sun's still shining, and everyone is accounted for, so all is well. Until it isn't. A thick fog encompasses the rig, and, like every good supernatural smoke show, there's something mysterious about it.

The fog is filled with ash, and as the ashes fall on the workers, strange things begin to happen. Physical injuries heal quickly. Tooth fillings are expelled. Tattoos melt off in the shower, leading to a grim death for one worker. Rose (Emily Hampshire), a scientist and company representative, determines that whatever is in the ash reacts violently with inorganic matter, repairs organic matter, and, strangely, seems to have established a psychic connection of sorts with one of the workers. She surmises that it's a natural force attacking the unnatural, the people and things that don't belong on the sea... and she's not wrong.

'The Rig's Message Is Made Abundantly Clear