The Rig is a supernatural thriller series set on an isolated oil rig located 150 miles into the ocean off the coast of Scotland. Shortly before the crew is set to depart for the mainland, a mysterious fog rolls in, cutting off all contact with the outside world. While the crew tries to work out what's going on, they realize the unnatural fog isn't the only issue they have to deal with. Somewhere, deep beneath the sea, something dangerous is waking up.

What Is The Rig About?

The Rig centers on a crew of people on board an oil drilling station located deep within the oceans surrounding Scotland. The crew is led by Magnus MacMillan, the Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) - this title is held by the most senior member on board an offshore platform. Also overseeing the staff is newcomer Rose Mason, a scientist and representative of the oil company. The Rig begins with a handful of crew members preparing to leave for the mainland, but problems soon begin to arise with increasingly alarming intensity. At first, the incidents don't seem too out of the ordinary; a suddenly weak power supply causes unpredictable outages throughout the rig, with "shakes" seemingly coming from underneath the structure following soon after. But all of that can be explained away, right? The crew are drilling for oil, so of course some turbulence from the ground below is to be expected. However, when a thick, mysterious fog begins to roll towards them, the team begin to realize that something supernatural is at play - and whatever it is wants their attention.

Is There a Trailer for The Rig?

Prime Video released a trailer for The Rig on their official YouTube channel on November 30, 2022. The trailer begins with leader Magnus telling disgruntled crew members that they will not be leaving for the mainland as planned and that they should continue working until they can do so. We also see the onset of supernatural events on board the rig: flickering lights, power outages in the team's accommodation block, and tremors from deep within the earth. Initially, the crew believes that these incidents can be explained by the oil drilling work that takes place on the rig, but it's not long before they spot an ominous fog rolling across the ocean toward them. As the fog engulfs them, the group begins to realize that what's happening to them is something unnatural. From watching the trailer, it's clear to see that Magnus and Rose will be key players in getting to the bottom of whatever is going on. Rose is seen noticing that since the fog descended, crew members have begun to experience psychological difficulties. As the crew descends further into a panicked frenzy and begins fighting among themselves, Rose delves further into research and pieces together that "something old" is waking up. The action-packed trailer ends on a nail-biting cliffhanger when Rose, seemingly communicating with something off-screen says "we're listening now".

Who's In the Cast of The Rig?

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) plays Rose Mason, a scientist and representative of the oil company who is new to the rig. Iain Glen (Resident Evil) plays crew leader and OIM Magnus MacMillan. Joining them in various roles of crew members on board the rig are Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton, Mark Bonnar as Alwyn Evans, and Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite. Also in the cast are Owen Teale (Game of Thrones) as Lars Hutton and Stuart McQuarrie (Trainspotting) as Colin Murchison. The full cast list also includes Richard Pepple as Grant Dunlin, Calvin Demba as Baz Roberts, Emun Elliott as Leck Longman, Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji, Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw, and Dougie Rankin as William Johnson.

When and Where Can You Watch The Rig?

Filming for The Rig began in March 2021 and wrapped in August 2021. Interestingly, this production is the first Prime Video original filmed entirely in Scotland. Due to this, the cast and crew celebrated with a world premiere of the pilot held at Everyman cinema in Leith, Scotland in December 2022. The Rig will be available to wider audiences when it releases globally on Prime Video on January 6, 2023. All six episodes are expected to be available to binge on the day of release.

Who Are the Creators of The Rig?

Image via Prime Video

David Macpherson created The Rig, reportedly after hearing stories from his father about his time in the gas and oil industry. As well as creating and producing the series, Macpherson wrote four of the six episodes. The Rig is Macpherson's first on-screen production. Other writers for the series include Matthew Jacobs Morgan (Hollyoaks) and Meg Salter (Gangs of London). The first half of the series is directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty) and the final half by Alex Holmes (The Letter for the King). The series is produced by Macpherson, Strickland, Matt Brown, Alan Church, Suzanne Reid, Derek Wax, and Samantha Winter, with series music by Blanck Mass and cinematography by John Lee.

Dark (2017-2020): If you're in the mood for something even more mind-bending, it doesn't get much better than Dark. The series spans different time periods and follows the events that occur in a small German town where sins past, present, and future collide. Like The Rig, Dark is also centered on supernatural phenomena and the ways in which it impacts the lives of regular people. The fact that it's also intricately woven and presented with a gripping plot just adds to the appeal.

Under the Dome (2013 - 2015): Under the Dome was adapted for the screen from Stephen King's novel of the same title. The series begins with Dale "Barbie" Barbara attempting to escape town after burying a body in the surrounding forest. Before he can do so, an invisible barrier cuts off the town from the rest of the world. With the residents trapped, dark connections begin to come to light as the secrets of the town are uncovered.

