After such an epic Season 1 finale that left viewers with questions unanswered, The Rig is set to return today, January 2, with its second season. In the new chapter, a lot is about to go down with the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo, who will be faced with an "awful conflict," according to star Iain Glen. Glen, who stars as Magnus MacMillan, the leader of the crew, recently spoke to RadioTimes ahead of The Rig’s new season, teasing a goal-oriented journey for the crew as well as the challenges awaiting them.

Season 1 of the supernatural thriller stars Martin Compston, Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Mark Addy, Owen Teale, and Rochenda Sandall, all of whom will return in the upcoming season. Previewing what’s ahead in Season 2, particularly for the crew, Glen said:

"It's a terrible predicament to put people in - you can sign this agreement, we'll give you lots of money and you can try and find your loved ones who may not be with us anymore, or you can stay here and not do that."

The Game of Thrones actor further spoke of the journey to come, saying there's "less in-fighting" since the crew now have the same opinion of who the enemy is “or who we should be suspicious of." He added:

"We're all completely disorientated because we land not knowing where and we end up on this high-tech prototype... it's investigating rare metals and minerals in the Arctic and it also has the capacity to go deep into the ocean and into the seabed.”

“There's A Sense of Corporate Cover-up” in ‘The Rig’ Season 2

Created by David Macpherson, who wrote the scripts with Matthew Jacobs Morgan and Meg Salter, The Rig debuted on Amazon Prime Video on January 6, 2023, comprising six episodes that ended with a devastating tsunami and the remaining crew being whisked off on helicopters. As for what’s more to expect from the journey the crew will go on in Season 2, Glen shared:

"So we're all in a very alien environment that we don't understand and Pictor are asking a favour and are trying to incorporate us into a rescue mission and we're very suspicious of them, understandably, after what has happened. There's a sense of corporate cover-up."

Meanwhile, earlier in the interview, the Resident Evil star hinted at the conflict looming in the future while praising the series’ creator and writer, David Macpherson.

"David just writes so well in getting to the heart of people's awful conflict... he's very good at bringing proper consequence. Sometimes in disaster movies, there don't seem to be any real consequences - the goodies survive and let's forget everyone who died in the meantime because our heroes are still alive."

The Rig Season 2 premieres on Thursday, January 2. Check out its official trailer above!

