From Apollo 13 to Interstellar and Hidden Figures to First Man, among others, Hollywood has succeeded in capturing the history and spirit of NASA many times over. Through technical prowess, harrowing narratives, and three-dimensional characters, these films manage to convey the truly awe-inspiring nature of space travel, along with all the scientific ingenuity and danger that comes with it. However, as great as these movies are, none of them is as sprawling and intimately compelling as The Right Stuff. Based on Tom Wolfe's 1979 book and released in 1983, the Philip Kaufman-directed epic takes audiences behind the scenes of the 16 years America engaged in fierce competition with the Soviet Union over space travel and exploration. Clocking in at a lengthy 193 minutes and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, The Right Stuff distinguishes itself as the premier cinematic account of NASA thanks to its docudrama approach to storytelling and detailed depiction of the various challenges experienced by America's first astronauts and their loved ones.

What is 'The Right Stuff' About?

Image via The Ladd Company and Warner Bros.

The Right Stuff chronicles key events that occurred before and during NASA's Mercury space program, which included America's first-ever missions involving human spaceflight. The film begins in 1947, when test pilot Chuck Yeager (Sam Shepard) breaks incredible new ground by flying an X-1 aircraft in excess of 662 mph, becoming the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound. Years later, NASA is founded, and the U.S. government searches for the best and boldest test pilots, putting them through a litany of rigorous physical and psychological tests to see if they can cut it in the unforgiving environment of outer space. Ultimately, seven pilots are recruited for the ambitious Mercury program and thrust into a white-hot media spotlight. Though the astronauts are thrilled by the prospects awaiting their newfound celebrity status, the risks inherent to space travel prove challenging for them and their loved ones.

As the Soviet Union gains ground over America in the Space Race, pressure mounts to put the Mercury astronauts ahead. They make a tremendous leap in 1961 when Alan Shepard (Scott Glenn) becomes the first American to travel into space, and in February 1962, John Glenn (Ed Harris) is the first American to orbit the Earth. In the meantime, controversy embroils astronaut Gus Grissom (Fred Ward) after a mishap during re-entry. With the Mercury astronauts taking center stage, Chuck Yeager and his fellow test pilots are overshadowed and rendered relics of the past, but that doesn't stop Yeager from nearly losing his life in an attempt to break an altitude record, proving once again that he possesses the titular physical and psychological fortitude that helped kickstart America's journey into space.

'The Right Stuff' Balances Epic Scope With Intimate Storytelling

Close

A film about flight, NASA, and space travel wouldn't be complete without spectacle, state-of-the-art special effects, and an immersive soundscape, and The Right Stuff succeeds on all fronts. From Chuck Yeager's groundbreaking 1947 flight in the X-1 to John Glenn's near-death re-entry in 1962, the epic recreates the earliest days of America's space program with an appropriately adrenalized sense of adventure. Thanks to the ingenious know-how of effects artists Jordan Belson (whose experimental approach recalls 2001: A Space Odyssey's psychedelic imagery) and Garry Gutierrez, the film's aerial sequences soar through various practical visual techniques, accompanied by a propulsive, ear-shattering Oscar-winning sound design that constantly reminds how any moment could be a pilot's last.

While it never fails to deliver on a technical level, The Right Stuff is more than an effects-laden thrill ride. More episodic than something resembling a traditional narrative structure, Kaufman's film is largely character-driven, with its ensemble exploring a variety of personalities and perspectives. As the breaker of the sound barrier, Chuck Yeager's quiet and stoic nature lays an honorable foundation for the men who would follow in his footsteps, and John Glenn's aw-shucks nature serves as a perfect foil to Gus Grissom and Gordon Cooper's (Dennis Quaid) good ol' boy arrogance. And for their part, the politicians, scientists, and media personalities behind the scenes often tie themselves in knots trying to control the fiercely independent Mercury astronauts or, as Yeager refers to them, "spam in a can."

Related The 10 Best Movies About the Space Race, According to IMDb These highly-rated films will take you back to one of the most fruitful scientific periods in human history.

Meanwhile, the astronauts' wives play a crucial role, particularly regarding internalizing the heightened danger their husbands face every time they enter a plane or capsule. One woman acknowledges that "62 men in the last 36 weeks" have perished, making for a staggering death toll that would give pause to even the most fearless individuals. While the astronauts are crowned overnight rock stars and dropped front and center into a media frenzy, they're often grounded by the unwavering support and honest nature of their loved ones. If the film has anything to say about their contribution to the Space Race, it's that alongside every astronaut stood an exceptional woman.

'The Right Stuff' Underperformed at the Box Office But Became a Classic

Image via The Ladd Company and Warner Bros.

Upon its debut in October 1983, The Right Stuff garnered praise from critics and audiences, but the latter proved disappointing in terms of turnout. Made for $27 million, a considerable price tag by that year's standards, Philip Kaufman's historical epic grossed a mere $21.5 million domestically. Much has been made about the film's initial lackluster performance, with Kaufman insisting the film should've been marketed with images of test pilots rather than astronauts donning shiny suits. "I kept thinking, you've got a bunch of great-looking guys in cool leather jackets, and you're not going with that?" he said in an interview with Vulture.

Despite falling relatively flat with theatrical audiences, the film was universally acclaimed, receiving eight Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture) and winning four. As is often the case with great films, the passage of time has been kind to The Right Stuff, with some considering it one of the best films of the 1980s. Thirty years after it hit theaters, the Library of Congress added it to the National Film Registry as a film of "cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance." A singular American classic, The Right Stuff remains unique and exhilarating not only for its depiction of NASA's incredible history but also as a beloved snapshot of a bygone era that was unapologetic in its celebration of heroic exceptionalism.

The Right Stuff is available to rent on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

RENT ON AMAZON PRIME