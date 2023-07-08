The creative tag team behind East Bound and Down and Vice Principals have scored again with HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. A dark satirical comedy about a mega-church family that often behaves in a way that's anything but Christian. HBO hitmaker and The Righteous Gemstones co-producer, Danny McBride, doesn't disappoint as the oldest sibling Jesse Gemstone.

From Baby Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins) to Jesse, The Righteous Gemstones' characters hit a high note with fans. Mixing self-deprecating humor with parody, the following characters stand out among the show's all-star ensemble cast that includes legendary television actor John Goodman as the Gemstone family patriarch, Eli Gemstone.

10 Judy

The only daughter of Eli, Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) is a piece of work. Saying that Judy is high maintenance is an understatement, to say the least. As the middle child, Judy is often overlooked in favor of her older brother Jesse and younger brother Kelvin (Adam DeVine). Her desperation to get Eli's attention leads to over-the-top actions that keep her from being higher on the list.

Judy at times comes off as one note, but she actually has layers and that saves her character. Through flashbacks, viewers get to see where some of Judy's neurosis comes from as a result of her upbringing and her mother's untimely death.

9 Gideon

Jesse and Amber's oldest son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) returns to the Gemstone fold after a failed stint in Hollywood. Estranged from his parents and family for rejecting the evangelical way, Gideon's nefarious motives for returning home make him one of The Righteous Gemstones' most interesting characters.

Unbeknownst to Amber and Jesse, Gideon is the blackmailer. Together with two friends, they attempt to extort Jesse in exchange for the incriminating video. When that doesn't work, Gideon hatches a plan to steal millions from the Gemstone church. Though that's not a good thing, Gideon is most likable when confronting his father.

8 Levi

Director Jody Hill shines as Levi in the HBO hit. Normally behind the scenes, Hill takes the Gemstone loyalist and slacker to new heights. The long-haired guitarist helps Jesse in his often failed quests to keep the Gemstone family name intact. This means helping his friend and boss criminally as well.

Though Levi is a recurring character, he's a fan favorite even when he's criming. Some of Levi's best scenes are when he doesn't speak at all. His facial expressions and presence alone are enough to get a chuckle out of fans.

7 Keefe Chambers

A former Satanist, Keefe Chambers (Tony Cavalero), is the best friend and loyal right hand of Eli's youngest son Kelvin (Adam Devine). While Keefe isn't the brightest, what he is, is loyal.

Keefe feels indebted to Kelvin for getting him out of the Satanic church and bringing Keefe to live with Kelvin at the Gemstone family compound. His genuine likability comes from his desire to do good and take care of Kelvin. Keefe works with Kelvin at the Gemstone youth ministry and even dresses his best friend.

6 Amber Gemstone

Longmire's Cassidy Freeman plays Jesse's wife Amber. Amber's love for her husband and three children is only matched by her desire to create the appearance of being the perfect family. When a blackmailer threatens to expose a tape of Jesse and his friends using cocaine and committing adultery, Amber jumps to Jesse's defense.

Amber's seemingly unwavering support of Jesse grows tiresome, but once her anger is unleashed fans are treated to a strong woman who isn't as naive as she seems. After learning the truth about Jesse's wild night with the boys Amber forces Jesse to leave – but not until shooting him first.

5 BJ

BJ (Tim Baltz) is the mild-mannered husband of Eli's only daughter, the emotionally unstable Judy (Edi Patterson). First introduced as Judy's fiancé, the couple gets married prior to the start of Season 2. BJ's laid-back personality is a balance to Judy's at time's unhinged and abusive behavior which makes viewers root for him to grow a spine.

Tired of being mistreated by Judy, the couple split in Season 2, which sends Judy over the edge. After a heart-to-heart with Eli, BJ is finally accepted by the head of the Gemstone family. It's obvious that BJ loves Judy, despite her flaws. For fans of the show, that's enough to put him high on the likability list.

4 Jesse

Jesse Gemstone is poised to follow in his father's footsteps as the head of the Gemstone family's evangelical empire. Despite being a man of God, Jesse is beyond flawed and doesn't always take the high road which is why, though Jesse is the star, he isn't the most likable member of the cast or his family.

Jesse loves his wife and family but is definitely rough around the edges. Reminiscent of today's real-life mega-church pastors, Jesse nails the mix of arrogance and fallibility in a way that is all too real. His saving grace is his wife Amber who tempers her husband's actions.

3 Baby Billy

Baby Billy Freeman is one of The Righteous Gemstone's best characters. Flamboyant and over-the-top, Baby Billy longs for the good old days when he was a child country music star with his now-deceased sister Aimee–Leigh.

It's obvious from the beginning that Baby Billy and Eli have unresolved tensions. This isn't helped by Eli's constant scheming to get his hands on a chunk of the Gemstone fortune – legally or illegally. There's something charming about Baby Billy, even when he's plotting to defraud his own family members. When he's on the small screen, Baby Billy owns it and it's pure viewing pleasure.

2 Kelvin

For fans of Workaholics veteran, Adam DeVine, his portrayal of Jesse and Judy's younger brother Kelvin is fun to watch. Kelvin begins to question his purpose in the church and leaves during a crisis of faith, before returning to his youth ministry shortly after.

The bromance between Kelvin and Keefe, who are nearly joined at the hip, is refreshing. A sweet friendship that reveals Kelvin's sensitive side. What's most likable about Kelvin is he truly believes in the things he preaches, even when he goes overboard when it comes to disciplining those in the God Squad.

1 Eli

Gemstone family patriarch and founder of Gemstone Ministries, there is little doubt that Dr. Eli Gemstone loves his family. Goodman's portrayal of the megachurch pastor as a firm leader is balanced out by his vulnerability when he reminisces about his wife Aimee-Leigh.

Though Eli can be hard as nails when it comes to the Gemstone empire and getting Jesse ready to take over the helm one day, there are moments viewers get to see Eli's softer side – and the payoff is huge. At the end of the day, Eli is a father and grandfather who just wants the best for his family and that earns him the top spot.

