Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3, Episode 5As we are neck deep in Season 3 of the hit Max comedy show The Righteous Gemstones, the already large Gemstone family has introduced us to some new family members. That makes now the perfect time to trace the lineage of all the megachurch members with a family tree — starting with patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his deceased wife, Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles), and their three kids Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and youngest sibling Kelvin (Adam DeVine), and stretching out to all the in-laws and new brothers and sisters of Eli's that have debuted in Season 3 so far. We have Gemstones and new relatives popping up everywhere, so here is your definitive guide to who's who in the megachurch family moving forward.

Dr. Eli Gemstone and Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

For the purpose of clarity, it should be acknowledged that Roy Gemstone, or "Grandaddy Roy" (M. Emmet Walsh) is the first documented Gemstone ancestor and is referred to in flashbacks, but it all starts with his son Eli and his late wife Aimee-Leigh. The couple is the foundation of the Gemstone family and the base of our family tree. Eli is an accomplished author and lead pastor of the Gemstone Salvation Center. He is a smooth Southern man who has managed to accumulate an enormous following using his silver tongue and ability to articulate what his congregation wants to hear. He also makes no bones about valuing money and material possessions over what is moral. He is the backbone of the family even as his children are currently in the process of trying to usurp his authority within his own organization. His wife Aimee-Leigh died a year before the show starts and only appears in flashbacks. She is a doting and committed wife with the voice of an angel. Her death is still very much on the minds of her children Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin.

The Gemstone Children: Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin

Eli and Aimee-Leigh had three children. The eldest is Jesse — a brash and irreverent blowhard who often leads the other two siblings into trouble. His bravado and foul mouth make him a larger-than-life character as Danny McBride is also the show's creator, and knows exactly what to bring to the boisterous alpha Gemstone. The middle child is Judy. She does a lot of the things that you would expect from a middle child and the only daughter of Eli and Aimee-Leigh. She is outspoken and prone to impulsive and reckless behavior. She is the most unpredictable Gemstone child, and could very well be a psychopath (we kid...maybe?), but in a colorful kind of way. And then there is the baby, Kelvin. He struggles with being the youngest and often looks for ways to gain his father's attention with outrageous ministries and outreach missions. It's all to help him find his role within the family.

Baby Billy and May-May

The hilarious Baby Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins) is Eli's brother-in-law and uncle to Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin. He is a former child star who is struggling like hell to convince everyone (and himself) that he is still a relevant force in the entertainment industry. His unyielding quest for the spotlight can sometimes rub the Gemstone family the wrong way. Look no further than "Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers" idea in Episode 3 entitled "For Their Nakedness Is Your Own Nakedness." He won't quit pushing for the Family Feud-style game show that, of course, features himself as the host. He is married to a much younger woman, Tiffany Freeman (Valyn Hall) who is the mother of Billy's young child and struggles to establish relationships with any and all the Gemstones.

May-May Montgomery (Kristen Johnston) is Eli's younger sister and a blood relative aunt to the three Gemstone kids. She made her debut in a flashback scene in the Season 3 premiere where she attacks Aimee-Leigh and gets hit by a car before she can kill her. May-May has always had a problem with her brother Eli's success and thinks that his ministry and vast televangelism empire is a fraudulent and underhanded way to make a buck. She is the mother of Eli's nephews Chuck (Lukas Haas) and Karl (Robert Oberst) who are the cousins of Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin and nephews of Eli and Aimee-Leigh. They were hoodwinked into joining a militia/doomsday prepper cult and later escaped, but as we find out in Episode 4, they are actually still working for their extremely unstable and raucous father Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn) who is May-May's ex-husband. May-May, Peter, Chuck, and Karl all joined the Gemstone universe in the current third season.

The Gemstone Children's Spouses: Amber and BJ

Both Jesse and Judy are married. Jesse is married to Amber Gemstone (Cassidy Freeman). She is usually in Jesse's ear about staking his claim to the throne of the Gemstone Salvation Center and usually can get him to do her bidding. She does have to deal with Jesse's weird and often disrespectful indiscretions, but she is the strong woman behind the alpha son of the family. They have three children named Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) who occupies Grandaddy Roy Manor, Pontius (Kelton DuMont), and the youngest, Abraham (Gavin Munn). They are also the grandchildren of Eli and Aimee-Leigh and the nephews of Judy and Kelvin.

Benjamin Jason Barnes (Tim Baltz) (better known as BJ) is Judy Gemstone's fiancé who later becomes her husband. He is soft-spoken and sometimes overtly naive to Judy's exploits and erratic behavior but loves her nonetheless. He is an optometrist — which is the perfect job for the nebbish. Sometimes he can fade into the background of the Gemstone family get-together because he is somewhat nondescript. BJ is the son-in-law of Eli Gemstone and brother-in-law to the Gemstone children. He's harmless enough and seems to be one of the few characters on the show with a moral compass of any kind.

More Gemstones Might Come Out of the Woodwork

When you think about it, it's kind of incredible that it took three seasons to bring out a sibling (May-May) looking to make a statement or collect a handout from the successful televangelist Eli Gemstone. Kristen Johnston has brought some wonderful new flavor to the show, so it would not be surprising to see McBride go back to the well again with other "long-lost relatives" that he may be hiding up his sleeve for use later in the show.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 airs new episodes every Sunday on Max.