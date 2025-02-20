They’re almost back. Blessed be. The fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones is just around the corner, and, thanks to a brand-new teaser, the next set of episodes look to be more unhinged than ever before — which is truly saying something. The entire titular family is on their way back, with the familiar faces of Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman and more set to reprise their roles from the first three seasons. While we’ll be sad to say goodbye, we agree with series creator, McBride, that it’s best to go out on a high note, and what a high note that will be when the family reunites on our screens on March 5.

When you’re a Gemstone, there’s always a dollar to be made, and today’s teaser couldn’t mirror that sentiment more, with various members of the family looking to capitalize on their religious fame as much as possible. Jesse (McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) are getting their family into the prayer business, while the sweetest family member — Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) — is ready to get his hands dirty in the offering plates. While it’s never been a series to capitalize on jump-scares, one short glimpse of Goodman’s Eli Gemstone rocking long hair will make you want to call the cops. Meanwhile, Kelvin (DeVine) and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) are ready to make a little money after stepping out of the closet at the end of last season, and BJ (Tim Baltz) is getting into the competitive world of *checks notes* pole dancing. With family values shooting out of the screen, the teaser promises that the Gemstones are back, crazier, and more righteous than ever for one final, explosive season.

Who Else Will Be in Season 4 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’?

Helping give the beloved comedy series a proper send-off to heaven is a returning lineup that also includes the likes of Skyler Gisondo (Superman) as Jesse’s eldest son, Gideon Gemstone, Valyn Hall (The Hunger Games) as Uncle Baby Billy’s wife Tiffany Freeman, Jody Hill (Vice Principals) as Levi, and — hopefully — Jennifer Nettles (The Bondsman) as Eli’s late wife, Aimee-Leigh Gemstone. Just like past seasons that have included supporting performances from familiar faces such as Jason Schwartzman (The Darjeeling Limited) and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Season 4 will also include a handful of fun additions, including, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Seann William Scott (Final Destination), Jennifer R. Blake (The Bear) and Arden Myrin (Satanic Panic).

​​​​​​​

Check out the latest trailer for the fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones above and get caught up on the first three seasons now streaming on Max.