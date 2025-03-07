It’s been said that all good things must come to an end, and that’s the only reason we’re accepting and handling the loss of The Righteous Gemstones in a remotely healthy way. While we hate to see the show bow out following its upcoming fourth season, we’re happy that it’s in the ever-capable hands of star and creator, Danny McBride, who is just as much of a fan as the rest of us. Instead of falling into the trap that so many other titles have over the years, McBride is pulling the plug on the HBO comedy before it goes too far. However, this may not be the last time we see the Gemstone family, and you might get an even clearer picture of them when you see them again.

That’s because McBride recently expressed interest in taking the show on the road — literally. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Season 4 premiere earlier this week, McBride shared his continuing vision for the raucous project, teasing,

“I would be interested in doing a live version of this show, doing a traveling Gemstones tent revival. I think that would be fun.”

Although it may seem like just another joke being made by McBride, who is also the brain behind other HBO favorites like Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down, his The Righteous Gemstones co-star and writer, Edi Patterson, is completely on-board for this one-of-a-kind spinoff, adding,

“I would love to do a live show. We’ve talked about it a bunch and I really hope that [McBride] wants to do it for real because I would love it.”

Likewise, fellow cast members like Walton Goggins shared their hopes for the live-action offshoot, with The White Lotus actor adding,

“Why not? Bring religion to everybody. The religion of Danny McBride.”

There you have it — out of the mouth of babes Uncle Baby Billy.

When Does Season 4 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Arrive?