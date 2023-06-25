Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 1. Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones kicked off with a bang in the premiere episode entitled, "For I Know the Plans I Have For You". We are immediately reintroduced to the Gemstone family as they are enjoying a monster truck rally that Eli (John Goodman) has sponsored with church funds. It's a flashback scene from about 23 years ago as Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Eli Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) are kids and Eli's wife Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles) is still alive. In the opening sequence, we are also met with a new character who appears at the rally. She is a haggard, large woman who starts chasing an unsuspecting Aimee-Leigh through the crowd with a hatchet scolding her for being a charlatan and a phony. She ends up getting hit by a car just before she can strike Aimee with a coup de gras blow. It turns out that this intimidating armed marauder is actually Eli's younger sister May-May Montgomery and is played by the award-winning actress Kristen Johnston who rose to fame in the 90s on a very popular sitcom before transitioning into various films and more television shows in the 2000s, 2010s, and straight into The Righteous Gemstones.

You Know Kristen Johnston From '3rd Rock from the Sun'

3rd Rock from the Sun was a hugely popular comedy sitcom that debuted in January 1996 and ran for six seasons before coming to an end in May 2002. It was a show about a group of aliens who take human form and try to fit into regular suburban society. John Lithgow and Joseph Gordon-Levitt give memorable performances, but it's really Kristen Johnston as Sally Solomon that steals the show during most of the show's long run. Her portrayal of the vivacious, devil-may-care extraterrestrial who was a military combat expert on its home planet, and is initially very unpleased to have taken on the form of a tall and voluptuous woman is a wonderful turn for the Wisconsin-born actress. Eventually, she starts to use her attractive qualities to her advantage and Johnston really took hold of the role. Her performances were so spot on that she was rewarded twice with the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1997 and 1998.

Who is She in 'The Righteous Gemstones'?

May-May is Eli's estranged younger sister who hasn't been in contact with him in over twenty years when she shows up at Eli's latest book signing with a copy of one of his prior books called Y2K, which is intended to show that the two have not had much contact over the past 23 years. May-May is desperate for Eli's help, but he has her thrown out by security as he clearly has not forgotten her mad rampage against his wife at the monster truck rally on top of some other unhinged episodes. She is hauled out of the bookstore by security as she is pleading with Eli for help with her two sons who have fallen in with a bunch of bad apples. But Eli has a restraining order in place as May-May has clearly had some psychological issues that have caused Eli and the Gemstone family to seek protection from her.

Later in the first episode, May-May accosts Eli once more in the old, dilapidated church that they used to attend as kids. Eli is a little more open to hearing her out this time, and she explains how her life has fallen apart over the past twenty years. She goes on to share that her ex-husband Peter (Steve Zahn) has recently been released from prison and her two sons Chuck and Karl Montgomery (Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst) have left her and taken up with Eli's unscrupulous former brother-in-law. It turns out that Peter has started a very misguided and violent militia group nearby, and she is desperate to save her boys from her unstable ex. Eli asks after all the things she has done and after such a long period of time why he should help her, and she appeals to Eli's love of his family and the big brother in him. He agrees to go investigate what is going on with Peter's odd new group. May-May appears again later in Episode 2 entitled, "But Esau Ran to Meet Him" when Eli goes to find her hiding out in a motel room after being followed by some of Peter's militia goons who are looking for Chuck and Karl after they have fled the militia's compound fearing for their lives. Eli ends up saving both boys after a high-speed car chase.

Kristen Johnston Appeared in Films Like 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me'

Aside from her very successful run on 3rd Rock from the Sun, Johnston started to take roles in movies at the turn of the century. One of those parts was in the 1999 comedy sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. She plays one of Powers' many female admirers, Ivana Humpalot (a very unfortunate and very Mike Myers kind of name), and her aggressive and sultry portrayal of a woman who does her very best to seduce the snaggletooth British spy is reminiscent of some of the hilarious physicality and other elements that she brought to 3rd Rock and won two Emmys for.

Other Johnston roles you can check out include Wilma Slaghoople in The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas. She also delivered her voice talents to the mega-hit Ice Age in 2002, as Drew Barrymore's sister Rhonda Fisher in the 2007 movie Music and Lyrics, and as the obnoxious Deb Delgado in Bride Wars in 2009. More recent projects aside from The Righteous Gemstones include more television appearances in both Daytime Divas in 2017 and as The Widow Evelyn Higgins in another MAX hit show Our Flag Means Death in 2002 and independent movies Small Town Wisconsin and The Wedding Year. But we are really excited to see Johnston back on a hit television show and will be watching her character arc as May-May Montgomery in The Righteous Gemstones as it unfolds in Season 3.