Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Righteous Gemstones

The Big Picture Gideon's relationship with his grandfather Eli in Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones has evolved throughout the show, as he goes from being a rebellious teenager to seeking his guidance and approval.

Gideon's bravery and selflessness are showcased in Season 3 when he drives his father's monster truck to save his siblings, earning Jesse's pride and respect.

Faith and shared beliefs are what bond the Gemstones together and could be the focus of Gideon's arc in Season 4.

Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his children Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine) on The Righteous Gemstones have become HBO’s most dysfunctional family with a media empire now that Succession has finally ended its run. While Season 3’s two-part finale "I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You" and "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted" provided a somewhat happy ending after a season of constant peril, several breakups, and a few near-death experiences, HBO has thankfully renewed The Righteous Gemstones for Season 4. While it’s obviously the bickering between the siblings that dominates the show’s humor, a final scene between Eli and his grandson Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) hints at where the show may actually be heading. Perhaps Jesse’s true purpose isn’t to lead the church, but to help prepare his son to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.

Gideon’s Had the Most Development on ‘The Righteous Gemstones'

In one of the last scenes of "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted," Gideon goes fishing with Eli, and attempts to start a conversation with him as they spend time bonding. Throughout the season, Gideon had been serving as Eli’s personal chauffeur, and he’s obviously taken the time to get to know his grandfather on a more personal level. He figures that Eli is no longer in need of a driver anymore, and finally works up the courage to ask what had been on his mind the entire time: would Eli ever consider teaching him how to preach so that he could become a church leader like both his father and grandfather? John Goodman's Eli can’t help but look surprised, but he’s clearly overjoyed by the notion.

This marks a significant change in Gideon’s behavior since the beginning of the show. In Season 1, Gideon had abandoned his family in order to try his hand at becoming a professional stunt driver on movie sets in Hollywood. It’s suggested that his disdain for the church wasn’t out of a lack of faith, but because of the ridiculous culture that surrounded televangelism and the spectacle of worship. His hatred of his father wasn’t due to religious differences, but because frankly, Jesse hadn’t been the best father. The only way that he knew how to get his father’s attention was to lash out and seek guidance from the people he saw in movies instead of his family.

This obviously didn’t work out in his favor, and Gideon ended up getting mixed up with the wrong crowd when his career hit rock bottom. Gideon’s attempt to blackmail his father with the knowledge that Jesse and his friends had a secret organization that participated in vile drug use and sexual infidelity was his attempt at proving to Jesse why he was a hypocrite and less about any specific issues he had with the church itself. Once Gideon realizes that he’s in too deep and that he never wanted to truly harm someone else (least of all his family), he chose a path that was certainly more “righteous” and went to Haiti to participate in a charitable program. Seeing his father join him showed that both men had matured and forgiven each other, marking their first steps toward becoming the leaders that the church and Gemstone family actually needed.

Gideon and Eli Evolve in Season 3

Over the course of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2, Gideon had certainly made it clear that he was no longer a rebellious teenager looking to lash out. He helps out his family on more than one occasion, and the skills that he learned from his failed stunt career finally pay off in Season 3. When Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin are held captive by Eli's insane brother-in-law Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn) and his militia of violently radical fundamentalists, Gideon shows true bravery and selflessness when he drives his father’s prized monster truck and distracts Peter’s men. The look on Jesse’s face upon seeing his son come in when he was needed is one of pure elation and joy. It’s clear that Gideon is someone that he could truly be proud of. Perhaps getting his father’s acceptance was the first step in Gideon’s plan before he reached out to his grandfather.

It’s evident that Gideon has grown both an affinity and a sense of respect for Eli throughout the time he spent driving him around and essentially working as his personal assistant. In between conversations between Eli and his sister May-May (Kirsten Johnson), Gideon can be seen quietly observing and learning, and he’s even witnessed reading through Eli’s personal memoirs. When the rest of the family criticizes Eli for not paying the ransom fee for Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin after he kidnaps them, Gideon notably stays silent. Perhaps he could see what Eli’s real motivation was; he wasn’t refusing to pay because he didn’t love his children, but because he believed in his heart that Peter was capable of redemption. He’s eventually proven right, as Peter ends up realizing that he’s gone too far, and joins the rest of the family in their celebration at the end of the finale. This was a mature direction that perhaps Jesse didn’t understand at the time, but Gideon did.

What’s interesting is that for all the satire of the culture behind televangelism and Southern church spectacle, The Righteous Gemstones is never expressly anti-religion. In fact, the most sincere moments within the series have been when the characters reflect on their faith and bond with each other over their shared beliefs. It’s ultimately what keeps the family together, and it’s why Gideon keeps coming back. Becoming Eli’s apprentice and learning to navigate the church in a modern world would be a great way for Season 4 to craft Gideon’s arc, and it would also finally give him more scenes with Jesse, a dynamic that the show hasn’t dealt with much since Season 1. Skyler Gisondo is a fantastic comedic actor who has proven himself in films like Vacation, Licorice Pizza, and Booksmart, so it would be terrific to see him upgraded to co-leading status as the show enters whatever form it takes next.