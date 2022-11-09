Something is afoot for the Gemstone family in a new image from the Season 3 set of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Anxiously staring off into the distance, the trio of Dr. Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) adult children, Kelvin (Adam Devine), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Jesse (Danny McBride) stand in a line in true-to-their-character poses and outfits. Knowing the mischief and trouble the three have gotten themselves into over the show’s first two seasons, it’s anyone’s guess as to what they’re digging up this time around.

Focusing on the titular family, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a televangelist family known the world over for the energetic preachings of their patriarch, Dr. Eli Gemstone. Acting as a piece of commentary for many similar televangelists who’ve been unmasked over the years, the family isn’t who they’ve made themselves out to be, with greed and questionable morals oozing into every plotline.

One-upping the mania of its premiere season, Season 2 went above and beyond expectations, diving more into the tangled web of trouble the family — specifically the three grown children — would get into. Estranged family members crashed the money-making party while storylines surrounding an attempted assassination on Jesse, a nosy reporter, a teenage motorcycle crew, and a murder mystery took front and center in the show’s sophomore season.

Image via HBO

Along with the familiar faces of the first season’s leading cast, Season 2 hosted several notable guest stars including Jason Schwartzman, Dermot Mulroney, Eric André, and Eric Roberts. While much of the hilarity is carried out by the members of the Gemstone family, the series would be nothing without its side characters. The recurring ensemble lineup includes Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins, Tony Cavalero, Skyler Gisondo, Cassidy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles, and Jody Hill.

The last bit of Season 3 news we received was back in late June, when a Twitter post revealed that cameras were officially rolling. Nothing is known about the plotline for the show’s upcoming season, but 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom star Kristen Johnston was added to the call sheet. As for the brains behind the production, McBride, who’s been known to back several other hits including Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and the recent box office smash, Halloween Ends, created the series alongside frequent collaborator, Hill. Both McBride and Hill also join as executive producers with David Gordon Green, Jeff Fradley, John Carcieri, and Brandon James. S. Scott Clackum and J. David Brightbill produce.

While no release window has been set for Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones, the post's caption stated that it would be "coming soon". Stay tuned to Collider for more information and keep scrolling to see the show's Season 2 trailer.