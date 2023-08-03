Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Righteous Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones has consistently proven to be HBO’s next great comedy show, and the recent confirmation that the series has been picked up for a fourth season indicates that the network values the unique combination of familial drama, religious satire, and ridiculous crime elements that Danny McBride and his writers have created. What elevates The Righteous Gemstones over other comedy shows is that there is a real depth to the characters and heart to the stories. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his children, Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) haven’t remained static since the beginning of season one, and the third season showed significant character development for all the leads. While it had been hinted at since the beginning of the first season that Kelvin’s relationship with the ex-Satanist turned church employee Keefe Chambers (Tony Cavalero) was a romantic one, the two-part season finale "I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You" and "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted" finally allowed the couple to be together. Their first kiss is one that The Righteous Gemstones fans have been waiting to see since the series began.

RELATED: This Is the Best Character in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 3

Kelvin and Keefe Have Always Been in Love on 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Image via HBO

It was clear at the beginning of the first season that Kelvin and Keefe’s bond was more than just a casual friendship; Keefe seems to worship Kelvin as his savior, and goes out of his way to make the youngest of the Gemstones children feel like he is the ultimate source of information and knowledge. The humor always lay within the stark differences in their personas that would explain why they confirmed their mutual attraction for each other. Keefe is obviously haunted by a checkered past that makes him feel uncomfortable making any decisions that wouldn’t be in the church’s best interest, and he’s so terrified of doing anything that would embarrass Kelvin that he is docile to a hilarious extreme. Kelvin is obviously trying to act as masculine as possible in every situation, which, in the regressive view of his family’s social conduct, does not include having a male partner.

Kelvin was blinded by his ego and avoided appreciating Keefe in public; while he sometimes thanked his best friend privately for the extraordinary efforts that he put into whatever silly scheme they had been working on, he rarely did so in front of a crowd or his family. While the unusually close relationship between the two is something that his siblings Jesse and Judy occasionally mocked him for, Kelvin would always dismiss the notion that they were a couple by affirming that Keefe was simply an extension of his masculinity. With extraordinary physical fitness and a mastery of everything from martial arts to fine dining, Keefe is very much the man that Kelvin wishes he was. However, Kelvin had been so afraid to ask for help from anyone out of fear of being criticized that he never took the time to single out Keefe as someone that he valued.

Kelvin’s terrible treatment of a man who clearly adores him reaches new lows in Season 3. After Keefe’s attempt to bond with children at a youth seminar that Kelvin had sent up is comically misinterpreted as sexual innuendo by the local parent groups, Kelvin makes the rash decision to cut ties with Keefe publicly and replace him with a more “traditional” youth pastor. He knows that Keefe’s blunt and awkward behavior can easily be misinterpreted, and he knows that Keefe’s behavior isn’t his fault at all. However, this creates legitimate tension between the two in the third season that hadn’t been present in previous seasons of the show, rendering the connection that they repair at the end of the finale even more powerful.

Kelvin Finally Takes The Lead in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 3

Image via HBO

Season 3 tested Kelvin and Keefe, and in many ways, there was reason to feel sympathetic for both of them. Keefe can’t help the fact that he isn’t the brightest bulb out there, and his status as a former member of a violent cult makes it challenging for his voice to be heard. Kelvin is trying to live up to the expectations of his family, and faces constant mockery from his siblings; he’s essentially The Righteous Gemstones’ version of Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) on Succession. However, the first kiss between them comes at a point where both men have felt what it was like to be in fear for each other’s lives; Kelvin had been kidnapped by the extreme radical fundamentalist Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn), and Keefe was part of the rescue operation that helped save his life.

It would have felt inappropriate and unearned if Kelvin’s kiss to Keefe was in the midst of their rescue, as it would have suggested that Kelvin was only able to acknowledge Keefe at a moment when he thought he was about to die. It was important for their embrace to be a public one, and it couldn’t have fallen in the middle of a better scenario. At the very end of "I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You,” an unusually confident Kelvin walks side-by-side with his siblings as they prepare to compete on their uncle Baby Billy’s (Walton Goggins) ridiculous game show “Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers.” He kisses Keefe out of excitement; it’s a moment of pure happiness when he can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to embrace him in front of his family.

To make their kiss even more rewarding, the season’s final episode "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted" showed that Kelvin and Keefe’s relationship has been accepted by his family when all the couples celebrate together. It remains to be seen if Kelvin will be able to bring his commitment to Keefe out in the eyes of the public, but that’s a question that Season 4 will have to navigate in order to finally give The Righteous Gemstones’ most romantic relationship a happy ending.

All three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones are available to stream on Max.