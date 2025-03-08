The Righteous Gemstones is finally back for its fourth and final season, with the first episode of Danny McBride’s hit comedy series dropping on Sunday. It's been nearly two years since we last caught up with our favorite family of ostentatious megachurch pastors, and Season 3 brought on some real character development for the Gemstone siblings, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine). With Eli (John Goodman) taking a step back from the church, the Gemstone siblings have to learn how to work together, and Season 3 sees them reconcile with the previously estranged Montgomery family. From monster trucks to a Bible-themed game show, here are some key moments to remember from the hilariously chaotic third season ahead of the show's victory lap.

Jesse Struggles to Be Taken Seriously as Eli Takes a Step Back From the Church

As the oldest Gemstone sibling, Jesse tries to take the lead when their father steps away from church leadership, but struggles to be taken seriously and argues with his siblings over who should really be in charge. Their popularity starts to dwindle without Eli, leading to Dusty Daniels (Shea Wigham), a professional race car driver and major financial backer of their church, writing the Gemstones out of his will and instead becoming a member of the church run by the Gemstones’ rivals, the Simkins family.

The other church ministers are unimpressed by the siblings' leadership, and Jesse takes his frustration out on his family. He scolds Amber (Cassidy Freeman) for spending too much time marketing The System – her at-home relationship counseling kit – instead of at home with the family. He forces their eldest son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) to serve as Eli’s driver while he recovers from his neck injury, and cracks down on their second son Pontius (Kelton DuMont) for being lazy and trying to physically emulate Pete Davidson.

A Flashback Episode Reveals the Origin of the Gemstone/Montgomery Family Feud

Each season of The Righteous Gemstones has given us a dedicated flashback episode that helps contextualize the events and relationships of the present-day timeline. Season 3’s flashback episode, “Interlude III,” tells the story of the Gemstone-Montgomery feud that originated over 20 years ago, when Y2K came and went. This is where we're fully introduced to Eli's sister May-May (Kristen Johnston), her husband Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn), and their two sons, Chuck (Lukas Haas) and Karl (Robert Oberst). In the lead-up to Y2K, Eli and Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) sold doomsday survival buckets to their followers, including Peter, who bought $25,000 worth of them without May-May’s knowledge. When Peter then asks Eli for money, May-May finds out and refuses to accept his help, outraged that her brother would knowingly scam them and so many others. Desperate to get back the money he lost, Eli attempts to rob a bank, killing a police officer and getting shot in the cheek in the process.

What kicks off the major conflict of Season 3 is Peter’s release from prison, with May-May turning to Eli for help after Peter recruits Chuck and Karl to be part of his doomsday prepper militia, Brothers of Tomorrow's Fires. When the FBI raids their compound, Chuck and Karl try to make amends with the Gemstones, who reluctantly offer them a place to stay per Eli’s instruction. This flashback episode shows why Peter is so hell-bent on getting revenge against the Gemstones and the fact that it was always money, and particularly the way the Gemstones made their money, that caused a rift in the family for so many years.

The Gemstones Escape a Kidnapping (And a Swarm of Locusts)

Peter enacts his revenge by sending his followers to kidnap the Gemstone siblings and hold them hostage at their compound until Eli pays them $15 million for their safe return. Not believing that Peter would ever actually hurt his children, Eli refuses to pay the ransom, but one of Peter’s followers offers to kill one of the siblings himself. Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin have a heart-to-heart upon hearing that one of them might be killed, but their cousin Karl secretly contacts May-May, and she arrives to help set them free from captivity. Gideon, who secretly followed May-May to the compound, then comes to their rescue when Peter, Chuck, and the militia hold them at gunpoint, using The Redeemer – Jesse’s monster truck – to destroy most of the property.

Throughout Season 3, Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) tries to get involved in the church again after he grows tired of working at the Gemstones’ resort, Zion’s Landing. In the season finale, Jesse finally green-lights Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers, his Family Feud-style game show, and the Gemstones agree to face off against the Simkins siblings to win back Dusty’s support. As the game is taking place, Peter shows up in a van filled with explosives with the intention of blowing up the church, but a massive swarm of locusts suddenly overtakes the building. After it subsides, Peter has a change of heart and apologizes to the Gemstones, but accidentally sets off the timer that controls the bomb and drives away from the building in order to avoid killing anyone else. The Gemstones were losing abysmally to the Simkins during Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers, but amid the chaos of the locust swarm, Dusty was knocked to the ground, and while the eldest Simkins brother just left him there, Jesse eventually helped him up.

In the final moments of the Season 3 finale, the Gemstones attend a funeral, but surprisingly, it's not for Peter, but for Dusty. Because of Jesse’s gesture of kindness, Dusty leaves the Gemstones his estate upon his death, and Peter is later revealed to have survived the explosion, suffering only an amputated leg. And after Gideon reveals to Eli that he's interested in preaching, we're left with a wholesome scene of the Gemstones and Montgomerys coming together as a family.

Judy and BJ Hit a Rough Patch

Judy's main subplot in Season 3 revolves around the fallout of her affair with her guitarist Stephen (Stephen Schneider) during her singing tour. Judy puts an end to their fling as they return to their normal lives, but Stephen won’t leave her alone, offering to leave his wife for her despite her commitment to BJ (Tim Baltz). Though Judy is a terrible liar, BJ doesn’t find out the full truth until Stephen tracks him down himself.

When Jesse sees how devastated BJ is about her infidelity, he encourages him to fight Stephen, while Judy tries to make things right with BJ and prevent the scandal from being made public. Judy feels genuinely guilty about her actions and agrees to apologize and pay Stephen’s wife $500,000 to keep things under wraps so that her family won’t be hit with any more bad publicity. The sting of Judy’s betrayal wears off after her kidnapping, and she and BJ are able to reconcile in part thanks to The System.

Kelvin and Keefe Confirm Their Relationship With a Kiss

It’s long been not-so-subtly implied that Kelvin and Keefe’s (Tony Cavalero) friendship is actually something more than that, and they’re shown to be very physically affectionate and virtually inseparable throughout the series. In Season 3, Kelvin and Keefe create Smut Busters, a church group whose ill-advised mission is to buy out the inventory of local sex shops in order to get them shut down. Their relationship hits a rough patch when Kelvin is forced to fire Keefe from his position as assistant youth pastor because of his checkered past, and he finds out there have been rumors circulating that the two of them are romantically involved. Keefe moves out and he and Kelvin keep their distance from each other for a while, but they also reconcile after the Gemstones are kidnapped.

The penultimate episode of Season 3 finally takes things a step further between Kelvin and Keefe as the Gemstone siblings prepare to take the stage for the first time since the kidnapping. Right before walking out to the stage, Jesse and Judy kiss their spouses, and at the last minute, Kelvin doubles back and kisses Keefe for the first time. Jesse, Judy, and BJ react positively, and when the whole Gemstone-Montgomery clan reunites in the season finale, Eli flashes Keefe a thumbs-up, suggesting he approves of their relationship.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 premieres Sunday on HBO and Max.