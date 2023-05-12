Debuting back in August 2019, the black comedy The Righteous Gemstones aired to positive reviews both publicly and critically, with the rest of the first season continuing that upward trajectory. By the end of the final episode, the show had already accumulated a massive fan base, with everyone desperate to see more of their new favorite televangelists. However, due to unforeseen circumstances that shook the entire media world and beyond in the form of a global pandemic, fans would have to wait patiently for their next fix. It would be over two years later in January 2022 that fans of the show would finally see what happens next and, to their delight, during that very season a third was announced. Of course, fans' fingers were tightly crossed that no world-shattering events would get in the way this time and, as the premiere date of the third installment edges ever closer, fans can feel rest assured that the transition from Season 2 to Season 3 has been much smoother. So, with anticipation high and teasers released, here is everything you need to know about The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 so far.

As alluded to previously, there is not going to be as desperate a wait for Season 3 as there was for Season 2, with the two-and-a-half-year gap being cut down to just over one year. It was announced on May 11 that the release date for Season 3 would be on Sunday, June 18, meaning there really would not be long to wait until fans can get their favorite fractious family back on their screens.

Where Can You Watch The Righteous Gemstones Season 3?

When June 18roles around and diaries are cleared for the debut of Season 3, fans will, unsurprisingly, be sitting down in front of HBO to indulge just like they did with Seasons 1 and 2. The first episode will be aired at 10 pm ET and 11 pm PT, with it also being available to stream on the newly rebranded streaming service Max. That is not all though, with the promise of both episodes one and two landing on our screens on opening night, giving fans even more reason to be desperately excited. In case that wasn't enough, for those lucky enough to get tickets, The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 is expected to debut early for attendees of the ATX TV festival in Austin this June. Both the first two seasons of The Righteous Gemstones are available to stream on HBO Max right now.

Is There a Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3?

On May 10th, 2023, the first trailer for Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones was released.

Carnage is the order of the day in this trailer, with the notch clearly being turned up to 11 when the televangelists return. Season 2 upped the ante with the inclusion of death threats against John Goodman's Dr. Eli Gemstone, and it seems as if the show's creator Danny McBride wants to push even further this time out. By now, fans have gotten used to the wild antics of the Gemstone family, so this time we're going further than before with monster trucks, daring stunts, and a gun-totting, shades-wearing Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) for good measure. There looks like a lot to love in season 3, and it is no wonder why fans of the show are so excited about its arrival.

What Is The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 About?

Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones followed the children's attempts to foil plots of death against Dr. Eli, with their role in this family becoming evermore important. This will continue thematically into Season 3, with the children beginning to question their value in the church and wanting even more power. The official plot synopsis reads:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

With such a heavy emphasis on ridiculous circumstances and dark comedy, moments of genuine family drama are keynotes in this series, with the plot synopsis of Season 3 suggesting we may see more of that than ever this time around.

How Did The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 End?

As previously mentioned, Season 2 focused heavily on the deadly Cycle Ninjas and their attempts on Eli's life, with it all coming to blows in the show's finale. In the final episode, it is finally revealed that Lyle Lissons (Eric André) has been behind the assassination attempts. Working in cahoots with Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman) by giving him vital information about his televangelist competitors, Lissons is finally exposed, leading to one final ridiculous battle. In a fury of hilarious chaos, grenades, and gunfire, Block is dispatched in a way only this show could pull off, with his own bullet ricocheting back at him from a kitchen skillet. For a more in-depth breakdown of the season and its final episode, take a look at Raul Cruz's piece on Collider.

Who's Returning for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3?

As with any returning show, fans are desperate to know whether their favourite characters will be back. It will come as no surprise to learn that the titular Gemstone family will all be returning, including the aforementioned Eli played by John Goodman, Jesse played by the show's creator Danny McBride, Judy played by Edi Patterson, and Kelvin played by Adam Devine. Also set to return for Season 3 are the likes of Keefe Chambers played by Tony Cavalero, Amber Gemstone played by Cassidy Freeman, BJ Barnes played by Tim Baltz, Baby Billy Freeman played by Walter Goggins, Tiffany Freeman played by Valyn Hall, and Gideon Gemstone played by Skyler Gisondo.

Who's New in The Righteous Gemstones Season 3?

There have been some great additions to the cast this season, including the aforementioned Steve Zahn as a gun-wielding militia leader named Frank, Stephen Dorff (Somewhere) as Jesse's rival Simpkins, and the wonderful Kristen Johnston (Mom) as May-May Montgomery, a woman who has a history with the Gemstones.

Who Is Behind The Righteous Gemstones Season 3?

The show's creator Danny McBride has also directed and written for the show as well as starred in it, with other directing credits for Season 3 going to David Gordon Green (Halloween) and Jody Hill (Superbad). There have been many writers on the show, with only McBride confirmed to have written any of Season 3, but it wouldn't be a surprise to learn that some fantastic guest writers have also worked on it. Executive producer credits go to the aforementioned trio of McBride, Hill, and Green as well as John Carcieri (Observe and Report), Jeff Fradley (Your Highness), and Brandon James (Arizona).

How Many Episodes Will There Be in The Righteous Gemstones Season 3?

Just like the first two seasons, it is reported that there will be 9 total episodes for Season 3.

When and Where Did The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Film?

Just as the first two seasons were, Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina.

HBO announced on Twitter back in June 2022 that filming for Season 3 had begun.

Production was shut down the following September due to Hurricane Ian and filming eventually wrapped in December.