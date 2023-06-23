Danny McBride's raucous series The Righteous Gemstones is back and as wonderfully irreverent as ever. Season 3 of the comedy series follows the misadventures and greed that permeate the Gemstones, a massively popular and wealthy televangelist family that's as corrupt as they claim to be holy. Season 3's focus seems to be on patriarch Eli Gemstone's (John Goodman) journey into retirement, with his three bumbling children Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine) trying to plan the family's future in the industry. There's a new threat to the Gemstone evangelical empire in Season 3. Played by character actor Stephen Dorff, Vance Simkins enters The Righteous Gemstones universe with his good looks, tiny dog, and confidence. But where in the name of Baby Billy do you know the actor from?

Stephen Dorff's Prolific and Consistent Career

Image via HBO

The 49-year-old actor is probably best known for his roles on the big screen including the original Blade movie where he starred opposite the titular hero played by Wesley Snipes. His portrayal of head vampire Deacon Frost was a more than worthy adversary to the blood-sucking vampire/human hybrid. He's also shined in roles in the films The Gate, Backbeat, and Cecil B. DeMented. Dorff's transitioned very successfully into television, as evident in his performance as Detective Roland West in Season 3 of Nic Pizzalatto's True Detective. He pairs up with Mahershala Ali in the show to track down a child murderer and a missing young girl over a thirty-year period. He has recently appeared in the underrated Western film Old Henry as the scoundrel villain that he plays so well and as Jaxxon Pierce in Divinity opposite Emile Hirsch, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year.

Dorff is part in The Gate, a movie that is considered a cult horror favorite released over 25 years ago. Released in 1987, the film features Dorff as a 12-year-old named Glen who discovers an unusual portal in his suburban backyard. It more than doubled its $6 million budget and a sequel to the film was released three years later. Another terrific film by the Georgia-born actor is called Backbeat, and was released in 1994. He plays Stuart Sutcliffe, the original drummer of The Beatles who was replaced by Ringo Starr before the band shot into the stratosphere. The film revolves around the strained relationship between Dorff's character Sutcliffe and John Lennon (Ian Hart).

In 2010, Dorff played alongside Elle Fanning in the Sofia Coppola-directed drama called Somewhere as a Hollywood star who suffers an existential crisis. The film was met with positive reviews. Since these films put the young actor on an upward trajectory, he has appeared in more than 50 films and 25 television shows in what has been a consistent and prolific career in Hollywood, including recent roles in the underrated Western film Old Henry as the scoundrel villain that he plays so well, Embattled in which he plays an MMA champion, and as Jaxxon Pierce in Divinity opposite Emile Hirsch which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year. But the real highlights of Dorff's career continue to be his turns in Blade and True Detective Season 3.

Who Does Stephen Dorff Play in 'The Righteous Gemstones'?

Image via HBO

Dorff makes a grand entrance into Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones as Vance Simkins. As evident in the Season 3 trailer The Righteous Gemstones, the Gemstone kids are in the process of trying to take over the operations of their mega-church from father Eli. They go to visit one of their biggest donors Dusty Daniels (played by the jack-of-all-trades Shea Whigham), an aging NASCAR driver. While Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin are at the racetrack trying to ease any fears Dusty may have over the impending transition of power, Vance Simkins pulls into the frame with a small entourage and a glistening black SUV.

He and his cohorts (that includes Iliza Shlesinger who plays Vance's sister, Shay Marigold) get out and are met with the slow-motion camera treatment as they walk toward and interrupt the meeting to the dismay of Jesse in particular. Dorff brings his standard southern swagger and a confident, throaty, heavy twang as Dusty challenges Jesse and Vance to a race around the track to see who will win his favor and secure access to his deep pockets. Jesse obliges only to find out that Vance used to be a professional Formula 1 driver right before they are about to take off. Dorff has always played the part of the guy with an attitude that is usually either an acquired taste or a character you just can't stand.

Vance Simkins Is the Latest Threat to the Gemstone Empire

Image via HBO

The Gemstones have had to deal with plenty of competition. In Season 1, Reverend Seasons (Dermot Mulroney) led a group of followers from the neighboring church in Locust Grove, but it was a much smaller congregation and was never a real threat to the Gemstone dynasty. Dorff looks to be a much more formidable rival who has the grit, financial backing, and charisma that will be necessary to take on the vast wealth of the Gemstone evangelical empire. He is a proven winner who isn't afraid of the Gemstones and will not take a backseat to Eli, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin in the battle to win the hearts and minds of all the sinners seeking salvation (preferably wealthy sinners, of course).

There is an entire season to see if Vance will mount a legitimate threat to the Gemstones, but he appears to be the most viable alternative to the dysfunctional church family from hell. He will be joined by fellow new addition Steve Zahn, who is playing Peter Montgomery, a militia leader and Eli's former brother-in-law. Together, they form the two biggest threats to the foundation of the church and the Gemstone family.