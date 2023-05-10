Holy moly, we are in for a wild ride. A new teaser for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 has just been released, giving us a look into the continued adventures of the televangelist dynasty. The third season of the series is set to premiere on June 18, 2023, on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

The Righteous Gemstones follows the always hilarious and often ridiculous Gemstone family, a tight-knit yet often fractious family of televangelists working in the American South. Led by the widower Dr. Eli Gemstone, played by the iconic John Goodman, the Gemstones rule the world of prosperity doctrine and a particularly consumerist version of Christianity. His children, Kelvin, Judy, and Jesse are often at the center of chaotic hijinks and mysteries often involving blackmail and compromised morals. Season 2 of the series saw the Gemstone children coming together to work against a threat that targeted their own father's life. The second season also saw an expansion of their empire and family mythos.

Season 3 will expand on these themes and plot lines as the Gemstone children aim to take control of the family church. However, the spoiled lot will find that leadership is more difficult than they might imagine, and their lavish lifestyle comes with a cost. Danny McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the oldest son, while Edi Patterson plays the ever-suffering middle daughter Judy, and Adam DeVine plays Kelvin.

Image via HBO

New Threats to the Gemstones

The new teaser, released today, gives us our first look at what is to come for the highly anticipated third season of the series. Some things to look forward to include Judy driving a monster truck, the Gemstone siblings taking on race car driving, and Steve Zahn taking on the role of a gun-nut Christian complete with a camouflage jacket and some pretty spectacular glasses. The Gemstones will also face off against another set of siblings who threaten their dominance in the world of televangelism.

The Righteous Gemstones is created, written, and executive produced by McBride. The series will premiere with the first two episodes of the season on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET and 11:00 PM PT. HBO Max is switching to the new Max streaming service on May 23, 2023, new episodes will be available to stream on Max as the show airs. The first two seasons of the series are currently available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the new teaser for the series below.