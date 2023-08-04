Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Righteous Gemstones.

The saga of the legendary televangelist preacher Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), his media empire and complex history with the faith, and his children Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) has become the next great HBO comedy. Now that The Righteous Gemstones has been officially renewed for a fourth (and potentially final) season, fans can rest easy knowing that the madness of Season 3’s two-part finale "I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You" and "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted" will pay off. The final two episodes of the show’s best season do raise a lot of questions about the future of the series; despite a seemingly happy ending, the finale foreshadowed some of the issues that the Gemstones will face if they want to remain on top.

Is Peter Really Reformed?

Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn) was on the verge of taking his truck filled with explosives and pulling it straight through the Gemstone family’s church out of his selfish jealousy and desire for revenge. Not even the presumed death of his son, Chuck (Lukas Haas), was enough to cut off his hardline view. While eventually, Peter was able to see the error of his ways thanks to the advice of his estranged ex-wife May-May (Kirsten Johnson) and Eli, it was more than a little odd to see him show up at the happy family gathering towards the very end of the finale. It will be interesting to see if Peter truly has put aside his radical fundamentalism, and it remains to be seen if Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin will forgive him for kidnapping and torturing him.

Will Kelvin Publicly Acknowledge His Relationship With Keefe?

The most rewarding moment in the finale was just prior to the beginning of the game show, when Kelvin finally kissed his loyal best friend Keefe Chambers (Tony Cavalero); it’s a relationship fans had been asking for since the beginning of the show, so seeing it finally happen was The Righteous Gemstones’ version of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross’ (David Schwimmer) first embrace on Friends. While Keefe seemed to be accepted by the family at their celebration, Kelvin still hints that it doesn’t matter what they do “behind closed doors.” It’s unclear if this means that they will have to hide their romance due to Kelvin’s public role within the church, or if the Gemstones will try to push their followers to be more accepting of LGBT relationships.

Have Judy and BJ Actually Patched Things Up?

No couple in The Righteous Gemstones went through more turmoil in Season 3 than Judy and her husband BJ (Tim Baltz); after Judy’s affair with the musician Stephen (Stephen Schneider) was revealed, the typically docile BJ acted out in an extreme act of revenge to prove his masculinity. It appears that Judy’s regret over the situation and near-death experience at the hands of Peter’s militia group forced her to rethink her priorities, and the ending showed that they had chosen to be guests on an infomercial for Amber's (Cassidy Freeman) marriage counseling program “The System.” Is this a short-term solution, or is this couple actually happy together?

One of the most important scenes in the finale is a touching moment where Jesse’s son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) asks Eli if he would consider teaching him how to preach, suggesting that he may be interested in following in his father and grandfather's footsteps. This would mark a significant change in Gideon’s behavior; in the first season, he abandoned his family in order to head to Hollywood with dreams of becoming a stunt driver. Gideon’s past is checkered, as he also attempted to blackmail his father with knowledge of his illicit activities, but Season 3 saw him spending more time with Eli and reading up on his church materials. While he had offered to be Eli’s driver, their bond might have ended up being tighter.

Could Gideon be the leader that the Gemstones need? It’s certainly possible, as Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin aren’t always making the smartest decisions. Gideon is both business-savvy and humble, qualities that would make a good leader. He also showed his bravery when he drove his father’s monster truck into Peter’s compound and rescued his family from captivity by taking down the radical militia.

Will Jesse Be a Good Leader?

While all three Gemstone children vowed to work together to lead the Sunday church services and become the family’s public leaders, it’s clearly Jesse who will be taking a leading role. Kelvin’s interest in preaching seems to be derived from his desire to seem hyper-masculine, and the finale suggests that he may have had to rethink what he thinks that “masculinity” means; in either case, Kelvin does seem to be happier leading youth services. While Judy spars with Jesse quite often, it seems to be mostly out of their sibling rivalry, and not because she wants to lead; Judy’s real passion seems to be music, as she almost joined her uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) on tour.

Does Jesse have what it takes to make the decisions that will change the future of the church? He may have learned a lot from his father’s mistakes, but he also has quite a few ghosts in his past that he likely wouldn’t want anyone else to know about, and could impact his public reputation in the eyes of the churchgoers.

What Consequences Will Baby Billy Face?

Baby Billy has done more than a few selfish, irresponsible things over the course of the series, but the crisis he caused at the end of Season 3 during the taping for his game show “Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers” manages to top any of his previous decisions. It’s not entirely clear if Baby Billy was to blame for the locust attack, but either way, he had tried to rig the game show in his family’s favor. Perhaps Baby Billy will once again find a new scheme and court the family to pay attention to him, but there’s a chance that the Gemstones have finally grown wary of his influence and will decide to cut him out

All three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones are now available to stream on Max.