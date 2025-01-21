We certainly hope you haven’t been misbehavin’ because there are two new members of The Righteous Gemstones family that will set you straight if so. Today, Deadline revealed that comedic legends Megan Mullally and Seann William Scott will be part of the unhinged hijinks when the show returns for its fourth season later this year. Right now, no specific release date has been set for the holy family’s return to HBO, but series star Walton Goggins took to Instagram to share his love for the production and his castmates in a post that confirmed that filming had wrapped back in the fall.

When it comes to Mullally and Scott’s characters, both have long-standing personal relationships with the Gemstone family. Appearing in the series as Lori Milsap, the Will & Grace alum’s character has been close to the holy rollers for years and years, having first hit it off with the late Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) as a musical collaborator. Meanwhile, Final Destination star Scott has Lori to thank for his Gemstone connections, as he’ll play Corey Milsap, Lori’s son. In his character description, it’s revealed that Corey essentially grew up alongside the trio of Gemstone kids, so it will be interesting to see which sibling he gets along with the best and who he might butt heads with. The casting announcement also came with the addition of Arden Myrin (The Threesome), who will portray Corey’s wife, Jana Milsap.

What Is Going To Go Down in Season 4 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’?