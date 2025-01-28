The Righteous Gemstones has consistently proven to be one of the funniest television shows on the air, and has surprisingly been able to keep viewers on their toes over the course of its first three seasons. The story of the televangelist patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his immature children, Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), may have started off as a discerning satire of organized religion, but it has somehow evolved into a legitimately compelling family drama with a surprising amount of crime and action.

HBO has not had many shows in recent years that have expanded beyond four seasons, so like Barry and Succession before it, The Righteous Gemstones’ upcoming installment is set to be its last. Although it will be sad to bid farewell to the Gemstone family, Danny McBride's comedy series will have a stronger legacy if it is able to end on a high note.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Has Already Hinted at an Ending